If you get caught speeding on any of these 15 roads in New York State this week, you will get an automatic speeding ticket. There are work zones where drivers will be automatically fined for speeding between today and Saturday, September 14, 2024. New York Vehicle & Traffic Law § 1180-E allows for automated speed monitoring in certain construction zones around the state. The program, which is a joint effort by the State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and the Thruway Authority (NYSTA), will last for five years.

The NYSDOT and the NYSTA may impose a fine on the registered owner of a vehicle speeding in a work zone on a controlled access highway.

Because the speed detection is automated, the person who holds the registration of the vehicle will receive the fine. It doesn't matter if your family member or friend is driving your car, you will still be held financially responsible.

1. Interstate 278

- Kings County - I-278 W/B Brooklyn Queens Expressway at Atlantic Avenue

- Richmond County - I-278 W/B Staten Island Expressway at Manor Road

- Richmond County - I-278 E/B Staten Island Expressway at Manor Road

2. Interstate 481

- Onondaga County - I-481 Between Exit 1 (Rock Cut Road) and Exit 2(Jamesville Road)

- Onondaga County - I-481 Near Northern interchange with I-81

3. Interstate 495

- Nassau County - I-495 West Bound Exit 37 to Exit 48

- Nassau County - I-495 East Bound Exit 37 to Exit 48

- Suffolk County - I-495 From Wading River Road to Yaphank Ave

- Suffolk County - I-495 From Yaphank Ave to Wading River Road

4. Interstate 678

- Queens County - I-678 N/B or S/B Van Wyck Expressway at Hillside Avenue

5. Interstate 695

- Bronx County - I-695 N/B Throgs Neck Expressway at Lafayette Avenue

- Bronx County - I-695 S/B Throgs Neck Expressway at Lafayette Avenue

6. Interstate 81

- Onondaga County - I-81 Near Northern interchange with I-481

- Onondaga County - I-81 Over E. Colvin Street Bridge

7. Interstate 87

- Essex County - I-87 NB/SB over West Mill Brook; South of Exit 30

- Warren County - I-87 SB between Exit 22 and Exit 23/Bridge over Rte 9

- Bronx County - IN-87 N/B or S/B Major Deegan Expressway at 230th street

- Queens County - I-87 W/B Grand Central Parkway at Main Street

- Queens County - I-87 E/B Grand Central Parkway at Main Street

8. Interstate 88

- Schenectady County - I-88 WB between Normans Kill and Suits Ravine

9. Interstate 95

- Bronx County - I-95 N/B Bruckner Expressway between Country Club Road

- Bronx County - I-95 N/B Cross Bronx Expressway at Jerome Avenue

- Bronx County - I-95 S/B Cross Bronx Expressway at Jerome Avenue

- Bronx County - I-95 N/B or S/B Bruckner Expressway at Westchester Avenue

10. New York Route 17

- Chautauqua County - NY-17 at Interstate 86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake

11. New York Route 27

- Suffolk County - NY-27 W/B Titmus Drive to Moriches Middle Island Rd

- Bronx County - NY-27 PROSPECT EXPRESSWAY

12. New York Route 33

- Erie County - NY Route 33 between Fillmore Avenue and Wyoming Avenue

13. Parkway 907 D

- Queens County - PK-907D W/B Belt Parkway 150th street and 130th street

- Queens County - PK-907D E/B Belt Parkway 150th street and 130th street

14. Parkway 907 H

- Bronx County - PK-907H N/B or S/B Bronx River Parkway btwn I-95/BRE & E. 180th street

15. Parkway 907 L

- New York County - PK-907L N/B FDR Drive between E. 14th street and 30th street

16. Parkway 907 G

- Nassau County - PK-908G Exits 26 - 25, WB - OVERNIGHT

- Dutchess County - PK-908G N/B between Exit 37 and Exit 47

