SNAP Benefits Could Get Cut Again In New York

There is bad news for New York families who rely on SNAP. The federal government says it will cut off food stamp benefits for residents in Democrat-led "blue states." Yesterday, December 2, 2025, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said that 21 blue states, including New York, would be cut off from SNAP benefits. This comes just weeks after the federal government shutdown created an unprecedented delay in SNAP benefits to New York families. Rollins also said ALL SNAP recipients will need to reapply.

Almost 3 million New Yorkers rely on SNAP benefits, so any stop or delay in benefits is detrimental to children and families in New York. The federal government says that in February, it asked all the states to turn over their data to the USDA partner. Twenty-one states, including New York, chose to protect Americans' personal data. AG Sec. Rollins says the feds will force non-compliant states by withholding benefits to their residents,

"As of next week, we will begin to stop moving federal funds into those states until they comply and they allow us to partner with them to root out this fraud and to protect the American taxpayer."

With Christmas and the holiday season on the way, this is a huge threat to New York families, including children (who are on break from school, where they receive free food). Hopefully, New York and the federal government can come to an agreement that protects SNAP recipients' sensitive personal data and also ensures that New Yorkers are receiving their benefits.

