New York Families Will Have SNAP Benefits Cut

New York families who rely on SNAP will likely have their benefits cut. People who rely on the government for assistance, including the elderly, disabled, and families with young children, should be prepared to receive less money monthly.

In New York, 14.80% of residents receive SNAP benefits also known as food stamps. New York ranks at #11 for people on SNAP out of all the states, according to Yahoo Finance. Many people who simply cannot work rely on SNAP to ensure they don't go hungry. In December 2024, the most recent data available, 2,981,000 New Yorkers received SNAP with a total benefit payout of $663,732,595. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities,

- more than 52% of SNAP participants are in families with children

- more than 46% are in families with members who are older adults or are disabled

- more than 31% are in working families

SNAP is a federal program that is administered by the states. Republicans have voted to advance a budget that significantly cuts SNAP benefits, which will leave millions of New Yorkers with less or no benefits. According to TruthOut, the House Rules Committee voted late Monday, February 24, 2025, to advance a budget resolution that cuts Snap and Medicaid. Republicans are pushing forward with slashing the federal budget to make way for corporate tax breaks and tax cuts for the wealthy. Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass the resolution on Tuesday, February 26.

According to the non-partisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, the new measures would add at least $2.8tn to the deficit by 2034.

The resolution to cut benefits to vulnerable Americans, which will drastically affect New York families, was passed with a Republican majority - 217 votes to 215. All Democrats and one Republican - Thomas Massie of Kentucky - voted against cutting SNAP. Trump wants to give tax cuts to billionaires, corporations, and other wealthy Americans, so this resolution is a major key to his ability to give tax breaks to the rich. The budget resolution now moves to the Senate.

