Rochester Police Offering Rewards For 8 Most Wanted Suspects
Police in Rochester are trying to find these 8 suspects. Crime Stoppers is offering rewards in these 'Most Wanted'. Crime Stoppers is offering potential cash rewards for information about these individuals.
The photos below are felony fugitives being sought by law enforcement agencies throughout Greater Rochester. You can earn a reward if you provide information leading to the arrest of any of these fugitives. You are not required to testify.
If you have information about any of the most wanted you can contact Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300. If you know the whereabouts of any of these individuals, do not try to apprehend them yourself. Contact law enforcement with their location information.
1. Ol Love
Age: 34 years old
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 170 pounds
Wanted For: Identity Theft 3rd, Petit Larceny
2. Rickland Williams
Age: 28 years old
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 175 pounds
Wanted For: Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd
3. Sheila Savino
Age: 61 years old
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Weight: 130 pounds
Wanted For: Arson 4th, Burglary 2nd
4. Norman Sandoval
Age: 57 years old
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 150 pounds
Wanted For: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd
5. Donnie Bowen
Age: 57 years old
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Weight: 185 pounds
Wanted For: Burglary 3rd, Grand Larceny 3rd
6. Charles Dozier
Age: 52 years old
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 260 pounds
Wanted For: Strangulation 2nd
7. Ashland Clancy
Age: 35 years old
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 150 lbs
Wanted For: Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd
8. Janeisha Sims
Age: 30 years old
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 220 pounds
Wanted For: Robbery 3rd
