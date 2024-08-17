Police in Rochester are trying to find these 8 suspects. Crime Stoppers is offering rewards in these 'Most Wanted'. Crime Stoppers is offering potential cash rewards for information about these individuals. The cash reward may range from $500 to $2000.

The photos below are felony fugitives being sought by law enforcement agencies throughout Greater Rochester. You can earn a reward if you provide information leading to the arrest of any of these fugitives. You are not required to testify.

If you have information about any of the most wanted you can contact Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300. If you know the whereabouts of any of these individuals, do not try to apprehend them yourself. Contact law enforcement with their location information.

1. Benjamin Santiago

Wanted For: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance

Rochester Area Crime Stoppers Rochester Area Crime Stoppers loading...

Age: 54 Years Old

Height: 5 feet, 7 inches

Weight: 190 pounds

2. Xavier Fields

Wanted For: Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Rochester Area Crime Stoppers Rochester Area Crime Stoppers loading...

Age: 25 Years Old

Height: 5 feet, 7 inches

Weight: 150 pounds

3. Carlos Lee

Wanted For: Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Rochester Area Crime Stoppers Rochester Area Crime Stoppers loading...

Age: 42 Years Old

Height: 6 feet, 1 inch

Weight: 150 pounds

4. Joseph Beasley

Wanted For: Criminal Possession of Narcotics

Rochester Area Crime Stoppers Rochester Area Crime Stoppers loading...

Age: 49 Years Old

Height: 6 feet, 2 inches

Weight: 270 pounds

5. Edxael Gonzalez-Cortes

Wanted For: Violation of Probation

Rochester Area Crime Stoppers Rochester Area Crime Stoppers loading...

Age: 33 Years Old

Height: 5 feet, 4 inches

Weight: 140 pounds

6. Michael Covington

Wanted For: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance

Rochester Area Crime Stoppers Rochester Area Crime Stoppers loading...

Age: 48 Years Old

Height: 5 feet, 8 inches

Weight: 170 pounds

7. Jahmere Davis

Wanted For: Criminal Possession of Narcotics

Rochester Area Crime Stoppers Rochester Area Crime Stoppers loading...

Age: 22 Years Old

Height: 6 feet, 1 inches

Weight: 150 pounds

8. Austin Scalfe

Wanted For: Criminal Possession of Stolen Property

Rochester Area Crime Stoppers Rochester Area Crime Stoppers loading...

Age: 44 Years Old

Height: 5 feet, 9 inches

Weight: 185 pounds

Get our free mobile app