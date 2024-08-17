Cash Rewards For 8 Most Wanted Suspects In Rochester
Police in Rochester are trying to find these 8 suspects. Crime Stoppers is offering rewards in these 'Most Wanted'. Crime Stoppers is offering potential cash rewards for information about these individuals. The cash reward may range from $500 to $2000.
The photos below are felony fugitives being sought by law enforcement agencies throughout Greater Rochester. You can earn a reward if you provide information leading to the arrest of any of these fugitives. You are not required to testify.
If you have information about any of the most wanted you can contact Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300. If you know the whereabouts of any of these individuals, do not try to apprehend them yourself. Contact law enforcement with their location information.
1. Benjamin Santiago
Wanted For: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance
Age: 54 Years Old
Height: 5 feet, 7 inches
Weight: 190 pounds
2. Xavier Fields
Wanted For: Criminal Possession of a Weapon
Age: 25 Years Old
Height: 5 feet, 7 inches
Weight: 150 pounds
3. Carlos Lee
Wanted For: Criminal Possession of a Weapon
Age: 42 Years Old
Height: 6 feet, 1 inch
Weight: 150 pounds
4. Joseph Beasley
Wanted For: Criminal Possession of Narcotics
Age: 49 Years Old
Height: 6 feet, 2 inches
Weight: 270 pounds
5. Edxael Gonzalez-Cortes
Wanted For: Violation of Probation
Age: 33 Years Old
Height: 5 feet, 4 inches
Weight: 140 pounds
6. Michael Covington
Wanted For: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance
Age: 48 Years Old
Height: 5 feet, 8 inches
Weight: 170 pounds
7. Jahmere Davis
Wanted For: Criminal Possession of Narcotics
Age: 22 Years Old
Height: 6 feet, 1 inches
Weight: 150 pounds
8. Austin Scalfe
Wanted For: Criminal Possession of Stolen Property
Age: 44 Years Old
Height: 5 feet, 9 inches
Weight: 185 pounds