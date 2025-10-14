The Buffalo restaurant and food scene has taken a few blows in 2025. Not only has downtown Buffalo seen the loss of its only grocery store and the recent closure of a super popular night spot on Main Street in downtown, but now it looks like another popular eatery in Western New York is getting sued again, this time by an employee.

The lawsuit, which was filed in New York State Supreme Court on Thursday, October 9, 2025, alleges that Rachel's Mediterranean Grill has chronically underpaid an employee, along with other state labor law violations.

According to the complaint, Tim Walton was the employee who was responsible for the restaurant's social media and marketing, and he has gone unpaid for months. Even after texts promising he would be paid, he hasn't seen any cash and is owed more than $8,000 in unpaid wages.

This is another blow to the popular restaurant that had made a name for itself, but has been struggling recently. According to WGRZ-TV, this is just the latest lawsuit Rachel's has been hit with over the last 24 months or so.

Not only are they being sued by the employee, they have been sued by a Rochester, New York, landlord for violating a lease, a construction company in Cheektowaga for not paying for services, a construction company in Syracuse, a Syracuse-based mall, and the Buffalo Bills for not paying various sponsorship fees.

In total, it seems that the Mediterranean food hotspot is on the hook for well over $750,000 in unpaid bills and fees.