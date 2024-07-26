Potentially Deadly Veggies Sold In New York Stores

A voluntary recall has been expanded due to the potential health threat it poses in New York State. Wiers Farm Inc. of Willard, Ohio, is expanding its July 12, 2024, recall. The recall was initiated by findings reported by the Michigan Department of Agriculture. The vegetables at the center of the recall may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

What Is Listeria And What Threat Does It Pose?

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Listeria is most likely to make pregnant women, newborns, people over the age of 65, and people with weakened immune systems sick. Around 1,600 people get Listeriosis annually and about 260 die,

Listeriosis is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes.

The produce involved in this recall, which has been expanded, was packed between July 5-12, 2024. The list of veggies affected is expansive:

The following recalled items were sold at select Walmart stores in New York, as well as, CT, DE, IL, IN, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, VA, and WV:

- Wiers Farm Bagged Poblano - UPC 073064202581 – 16 oz bag

- Wiers Farm Bagged Cubanelle - UPC 073064201836 – 16 oz bag

- Wiers Farm Bagged Green Beans – UPC 073064200846 – variable weight bag

- Wiers Farm Bagged Salad Cucumber – UPC 073064459619 – 2 lb. bag

- Wiers Farm Bagged Serrano – UPC 073064201829 – 4 oz bag

- Wiers Farm Organic Bell Pepper – UPC 073064201416 – 2 count tray

- Wiers Farm Organic Cucumber – UPC 073064201423 – 2 count tray

- Wiers Farm Organic Yellow Squash – UPC 073064201447 – 2 count tray

- Wiers Farm Organic Zucchini Squash – UPC 073064201430 – 2 count tray

The following recalled items were sold at Aldi stores in New York, as well as, KY, OH, PA, and WV:

- Freshire Farms Bagged Green Beans – 16 oz bag

- Freshire Farms Bagged Jalapenos – 8 oz bag

The following recalled items were sold in bulk or by the pound (At Walmart, Save-a-Lot, Shop N Save (cucumber, green bell pepper, and pickling cucumber only) in NY:

- Anaheim peppers

- Cilantro (in bunches)

- Cubanelle peppers

- Cucumbers

- Green beans

- Green Bell Pepper

- Habanero peppers

- Hungarian Wax peppers

- Jalapeno peppers

- Mixed Vegetable Box (shipped to Cleveland and Youngstown, Ohio Foodbanks only)

- Mustard Greens – sold in bunches

- Pickling Cucumber

- Plain Parsley – sold in bunches

- Poblano peppers

- Serrano peppers

- Tomatillos

Consumers should not consume any of these items. Throw them away or return them to the store of purchase.

