These Are The Top 5 Poorest Neighborhoods In Buffalo

Poverty seems to be getting worse, not just in America, but also in Buffalo. The gap between the rich and the poor is growing exponentially. According to Finance Buzz,

The top ten percent of households own 76% of all wealth in the U.S., while the bottom 50% of households own just 1% of all wealth.

Those are very eye-opening numbers.

Top 5 Poorest Neighborhoods In Buffalo

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (ACS) 2017-2021 estimates, RidgeCrestPact.org determined the most poverty stricken areas in Buffalo.

5. Schiller Park

Schiller Park residents have a median household income of $35,000, which is 45% lower than the county median and 49% lower than the national median. The neighborhood has a poverty rate of 28% and an unemployment rate of 8%.

4. Masten Park

Masten Park residents have a median household income of $34,000, which is 46% lower than the county median and 50% lower than the national median. The neighborhood has a poverty rate of 29% and an unemployment rate of 9%.

3. Kensington-Bailey

Kensington-Bailey residents have a median household income of median household income of $33,000, which is 48% lower than the county median and 52% lower than the national median. The neighborhood has a poverty rate of 30 and an unemployment rate of 10%.

2. Broadway-Fillmore

Broadway-Fillmore residents have a median household income of median household income of $32,000, which is 49% below the county median and 53% below the national median. The neighborhood has a poverty rate of 31% and an unemployment rate of 11%.

1. Black Rock

Black Rock residents has a median household income of $31,000, which is a 51% lower than the county median and 54% lower than the national median. The neighborhood has a poverty rate a poverty rate of 32% and an unemployment rate of 12%.

