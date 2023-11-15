If you live in Western New York, then you were likely surprised by something that arrived at your door last week.

I heard a thump on my porch and imagine my surprise when I looked out the door to find a real life phone book.

Yes, a phone book - like the yellow pages of old. I was so surprised, I had to actually bring it inside and page through it while thinking to myself "wow, I haven't seen one of these in years."

Ed Nice Jackson / Townsquare Media Ed Nice Jackson / Townsquare Media loading...

So What Happened To Phone Books?

The usefulness of phone books was naturally starting to die out with the advancement of search engines and other digital technologies like text messaging. With just about everyone walking around with a supercomputer in their pocket, the need to pull out this large book full of phone numbers was starting to feel quite antiquated.

Add to that the fact that cities in America actually passed laws banning the distribution of phone books, the proverbial writing was on the wall for the books.

This, of course, represents a huge fall during the heyday of phone books when over 6 million phone books were printed and in Manhattan, New York alone.

Are Phone Books Useless In A Modern Society?

I distinctly remember a few years ago when one day a lady asked me if we had a Yellow Pages around to find the number to a pizzeria and the look of confusion on my face was apparent. While I remember and used to love grabbing the phone book to find stuff, I honestly couldn't remember the last time I had seen one. Needless to say I just pulled up Google on my phone.

Given situations like that, along with others, I sure there are some folks think that phone books are useless in today's world. I for one, am not one of those folks, and I can think of at least 4 things that this phone book will help me with around the house.

4 Uses For Your Phone Book While some people tend to think the phone book is obsolete and has no real purpose, we all know better, and the phone book is perfectly suited for these things. Gallery Credit: Ed Nice

Do You Have Any Uses For A Phone Book?

Can you think of anything we could use a phone book for? Or do you plan to toss yours in the recycling bin?