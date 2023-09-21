Do Not Throw Away This Card If You Live In New York State

New York State is mailing benefit cards out to certain families and some people may not realize what they are. Many children were out of school during the pandemic due to classes being held remotely. Now, since they did not receive their free lunch benefits, Pandemic EBT cards are being sent out to eligible families.

Schools Across The U.S. Close To Help Stop Spread Of Coronavirus Getty Images loading...

Many parents may not realize that the cards are coming and may throw the letter and card away. According to the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance,

These temporary food benefits are being provided to help cover the cost of meals children would have otherwise received at school during the 2021-22 school year, and for the Summer 2022 and Summer 2023 periods.

If your child is eligible, you may receive a letter and card similar to the ones below.

More: People In Rural New York State May Have A Harder Time Getting Food Stamps

Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance loading...

More: Why Can’t New Yorkers With SNAP Benefits Use Them At Restaurants?

How To Qualify For Pandemic-EBT Benefits In New York

While most families will receive their benefits automatically, those who don't may still be eligible. If you haven't received a letter, but believe that your child is eligible, you can apply before September 30, 2023.

Applications will be processed and any benefits your child is eligible for will be issued by December 30, 2023.

The benefits will remain available on the P-EBT card for 274 days from the date they were issued. If you have already received your card, you can check your benefits here.

You can apply and find answers to frequently asked questions here.

Get our free mobile app