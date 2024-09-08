Police Kill Man In This Town In New York State

Police officers in the Buffalo suburb of Orchard Park had their hands full this past weekend after responding to a chaotic scene near Hawthorne Drive and Poplar Avenue around 9 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2024.

Officers responded to a 911 call that reported there was some altercation or fight between two people; one was reported to have a knife and the other a gun.

READ MORE: New York Cop Fired For Police Brutality May Get His Job Back

According to the Buffalo News, when officers arrived on the scene, they encountered 31-year-old James Tighe Cushman with a knife.

It's being reported that Cushman, who has a history of mental illness, is who called 911, and after further investigation, there wasn't anyone with a gun on the scene.

READ MORE: Buffalo Police Officers Who Shot & Killed Man Will Not Be Charged

On the scene, officers advised that Cushman chased them with the knife even as they gave multiple orders for him to drop the knife. It came to a point where officers were not able to get away from Cushman, as he continued to pursue them with the knife, and the officers eventually opened fire on him. Seven rounds were fired at Cushman, killing him.

Orchard Park police officers do not wear body cameras, and according to WIVB, they are one of the few departments in the region that do not have them. However, the Buffalo News notes that a doorbell camera recorded most of the incident, and investigators are using the footage to determine exactly what happened. That footage has not yet been released to the public.

Officials from Orchard Park have noted they feel this shooting was legal and justified. Still, under current New York State law, the New York State Attorney General's office is tasked with investigating police shootings, and they will decide on the facts.

As it stands, there are still more questions than answers.

2023 Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this 2023's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll