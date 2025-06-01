The nightlife scene in Buffalo and Western New York has taken several hits over the last couple of years. Since the height of the pandemic, we've seen several bars, clubs, and pubs shut their doors in downtown Buffalo and all over the 716.

Some of the places that have shut their doors have done so for good reason; others not so much. However, from massive fights in strip clubs to the closure of historic music venues, Buffalo is no longer the same party city it once was.

We all have memories of the time when Buffalo was a primary destination for folks looking to party, especially when you consider that Western New York has one of the latest last-call times in the nation. It's no wonder people still talk about some of the great clubs we had in the 716.

Even though we've lost a lot of that flavor in the region, there is one new nightclub that is set to open that is giving folks all over the area hope that a classy nightlight is coming back to Buffalo.

The Oakk Haus, Buffalo's Newest Nightclub, Is Opening Up

News broke a few months ago that the owners of Buffalo's Oakk Room were planning to expand their portfolio of entertainment spots into downtown Buffalo.

Now it seems that partners Curtis McCutcheon and Dennis Wilson Jr. are ready to turn a shuttered nightspot on the corner of Pearl Street and West Chippewa back into a place where people can have fun and enjoy themselves.

Starting on Friday, May 30, 2025, the former Señor Tequila, located at 416 Pearl Street, will be reborn as the Oakk Haus.

The Oakk Haus' Grand Opening will feature food, drinks, and good vibes for all who attend.

This is good news for downtown Buffalo, as the options to have a good night of classy fun have been limited.