12 Roads New York Drivers Will Get Automatic Speeding Tickets On

If you get caught speeding on any of these 15 roads in New York State this week, you will get an automatic speeding ticket. There are work zones where drivers will be automatically fined for speeding between today and Sunday, August 18, 2024. New York Vehicle & Traffic Law § 1180-E allows for automated speed monitoring in certain construction zones around the state. The program, which is a joint effort by the State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and the Thruway Authority (NYSTA), will last for five years.

The NYSDOT and the NYSTA may impose a fine on the registered owner of a vehicle speeding in a work zone on a controlled access highway.

Because the speed detection is automated, the person who holds the registration of the vehicle will receive the fine. It doesn't matter if your family member or friend is driving your car, you will still be held financially responsible.

1. New York Route 17

- Chautauqua County - NY-17 at Interstate 86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake

2. New York Route 33

- Erie County - NY Route 33 between Gaiter Pkwy and Northland Ave

3. Interstate 95

- Bronx County - I-95 N/B Bruckner Expressway between Country Club Road

- Bronx County - I-95 S/B Bruckner Expressway between Country Club Rd. and Hollywood Ave.

4. Interstate 87

- Essex County - I-87 NB/SB over West Mill Brook; South of Exit 30

- Warren County - I-87 SB between Exit 22 and Exit 23/Bridge over Rte 9

5. Interstate 390

- Monroe County - I-390 NB Over Erie Canal south of 15A

- Monroe County - I-390 SB Over Erie Canal south of 15A

6. Interstate 490

- Monroe County - I-490 WB over Genesee River

7. Interstate 495

- Nassau County - I-495 East Bound Exit 39 to Exit 46

- Nassau County - I-495 Exits 43 - 44, EB

- Nassau County - I-495 Exits 34 - 33, WB - OVERNIGHT

- Queens County - I-495 E/B or W/B Long Island Expressway at Main Street

- Suffolk County - I-495 From Wading River Road to Yaphank Ave

- Suffolk County - I-495 From Yaphank Ave to Wading River Road

8. Interstate 481

- Onondaga County - I-481 between I-81 (Exit 9N-S) and Northern Blvd (exit 8)

9. Interstate 81

- Onondaga County - I-81 Near Northern interchange with I-481

10. Interstate 678

- Queens County - I-678 N/B or S/B Van Wyck Expressway at Hillside Avenue

11. Interstate 88

- Schenectady County - I-88 WB between Normans Kill and Suits Ravine

12. New York Route 27

- Suffolk County - NY-27 W/B Titmus Drive to Moriches Middle Island Rd

