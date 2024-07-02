11 Most Populated Counties In New York State

New York State has the fourth biggest population in the United States, only behind California, Texas, and Florida. According to Info Please, based on 2020 U.S. Census data, California has almost twice the population of New York - 39,538,223 (11.91% of the population) compared to 20,201,249 (5.86% of the population).

While New York may be the fourth most populated state, it is home to the most populated city in America. New York City has a population of 8,804,190, making it not only the most populated but also the most densely populated. The next closest is Los Angeles with a population of 3,898,747, based on 2020 U.S. Census data, according to World Population Review.

Living in New York State we are well aware that NYC has tons of people. It actually has too many people, in my opinion. The five boroughs that make up New York City are approximately 300.46 square miles, while New York State is 54,556 square miles. There's definitely plenty of room for people in NYC to get out of the city and enjoy some personal space.

There are 62 counties in New York State; surprisingly, many are very rural and sparsely populated. The least populated county in New York State is Hamilton County with a population of approximately 5,107. Hamilton County is 1,808 square miles, around the size of Delaware state.

Here Are The 11 New York Counties With The Most People

(Based on 2022 U.S. Census Data)

11. Onondaga County, Home to Syracuse - Population 468,249

10. Richmond County, Home to Staten Island - Population 492,925

9. Monroe County, Home to Rochester - Population 752,035

8. Erie County, Home to Buffalo - Population 950,312

7. Westchester County, Home to Yonkers - Population 990,427

6. Nassau County, Home to Hempstead - Population 1,395,774

5. Bronx County, Home to the Bronx - Population 1,472,654

4. Suffolk County, Home to Brookhaven (Long Island) - Population 1,525,920

3. New York County, Home to Manhattan - Population 1,694,251

2. Queens County, Home to Queens - Population 2,405,464

1. Kings County, Home to Brooklyn - Population 2,736,074

