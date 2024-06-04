Beer, Soda, & Other Drinks To Get More Expensive In New York State

New York State is a great place for many people to call home. Whether you're a native New Yorker, someone from another state who has decided to call the Empire State home, or an immigrant, New York has lots to offer for its residents. From diverse communities to many public services, the things available to New Yorkers come at a cost.

It's commonly known that New York is an expensive state to live in. We routinely rank as one of the highest-taxed states in the nation, with some of the highest-taxed counties in the country. Not just taxes but user fees and various charges make it incredibly difficult to keep that hard-earned money in your pocket.

READ MORE: The Best and Worst Lakes In The World Are In New York State



Just when you think things couldn't get more expensive, a new bill being debated in the New York State Legislature is primed to force an increase in the price of beer, soda, juices, and several other drinks in the state.

New York Wants To Increase Bottle Deposit For Drinks In State

Since 1982, New Yorkers have been required to pay an additional $.05 deposit on certain types of bottled beverages. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conversation, the New York Bottle Bill requires a deposit on Carbonated Soft Drinks, Energy Drinks, Beer, Other Malt Beverages, and bottled water. The purpose of the deposit was to incentivize recycling by refunding people $.05 when they returned the empty bottle to an authorized recycling facility. Now it looks like officials in the New York State Senate think it would be a good idea to change the deposit amount to increase recycling rates even more.

Man returns bottles and cans of reusable packagings in reverse vending machine Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

New York State Senate Bill S237C would not only increase the amount of the bottle deposit but would expand the types of bottles the fee applies to.

READ MORE: New York State’s Annual Budget Process Explained



According to the Bill, the deposit would double from $.05 to $.10 and apply to a broader range of bottles. Non-carbonated drinks like fruit or vegetable juices, coffee, tea, and cider, along with the already listed drinks, would be added. If this bill passes, it will take effect April 1, 2025.

While advocates for this new bill think it will increase recycling across the Empire State, its opponents feel that this will cause the poor in New York even more financial trouble as inflation continues to hit New Yorkers hard.

While an increase to $.05 doesn't seem like a lot, it will add up quickly. It would increase the price of a 24-pack of water by at least $1.20, not to mention that other drinks like apple and orange juice would also increase in price.

You'll Want To Try These 5 New York State Sodas Are you a fan of soda? Did you know New York State has several local brands of the fizzing potion?

We decided to turn to ChatGPT to get a list of recommendations on what New York sodas to try, and which ones you should at least know of. Here's that list: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

LOOK: 19 Drinks Only '90s Kids Remember Grab that weird bendy straw you bought with your Chuck. E Cheese tokens, because we're sluprin' up these definitive flavors of the '90s. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy