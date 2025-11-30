Police in Niagara County spent the past week arresting people accused of crimes. Niagara County comprises several cities, towns, and villages, including the City of Lockport, the City of North Tonawanda, the City of Niagara Falls, the Town of Lewiston, the Town of Lockport, the Town of Wheatfield, and the Village of Youngstown.

Police in Niagara County arrested 22 people last week. There were quite a few immigration arrests last week. This week, the number of people arrested was up by 2 to 24. Each of the people below is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Contact me here.

1. Caldwell, John Christian

Booking Date/Time: 11/26/2025 20:32:50

CRIM CONTMPT-1:VIOL PL215.50(3)-PRIOR CONV AGG/CRIM CONT-5YR

Bail Amount: $2,500.00

2. Minor, Krisean Markise

Booking Date/Time: 11/26/2025 17:58:41

CRIM SALE NARCO DRUG

Bail Amount: N/A

RESISTING ARREST

Bail Amount: $1.00

CRIM POSS CONTL SUB COCAINE

Bail Amount: N/A

3. Smith, Lawrence Edward

Booking Date/Time: 11/26/2025 17:52:01

ASLT 2ND DEG: W/INTENT TO CAUSE PHYSICAL INJURY W/WEAPON

Bail Amount: N/A

4. Ye, Fang

Booking Date/Time: 11/26/2025 13:47:33

Immigration

Bail Amount: N/A

5. Gomez-Hernandez, Reynalda

Booking Date/Time: 11/26/2025 13:12:15

Immigration

Bail Amount: N/A

6. Totrova, Natalia

Booking Date/Time: 11/26/2025 13:01:29

Immigration

Bail Amount: N/A

7. Thomas, Tyshawn Davon

Booking Date/Time: 11/26/2025 07:18:39

UNSPECIFIED VIOLATION OF FAMILY COURT ACT

Bail Amount: $500.00

8. Kirby, Dennis Nathan

Booking Date/Time: 11/25/2025 23:31:10

CRIM POSS STLN PROP GREATER THAN $3000

Bail Amount: N/A

9. Upton, David Ronald

Booking Date/Time: 11/25/2025 23:25:27

DISOBEY MANDATE EXC JL 753A-2

Bail Amount: $1,000.00

10. Dixon, Maurisha

Booking Date/Time: 11/25/2025 12:54:35

FALSIFY BUSINESS RECORDS-1ST

Bail Amount: $25,000.00

11. Daniels, Tonye Marlene

Booking Date/Time: 11/25/2025 12:48:03

REVOKE PRESUMPTIVE RELEASE, PAROLE, COND RELEASE, PRS STATUS

Bail Amount: N/A

ENDANGERING WELFARE OF CHILD

Bail Amount: $1.00

12. Wrzos, Michael Stanley

Booking Date/Time: 11/25/2025 12:43:47

CRIMINAL POSSESSION ASSAULT WEAPON-3RD DEGREE

Bail Amount: N/A

13. Whitlock, Wardell

Booking Date/Time: 11/25/2025 10:17:33

CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2ND - ENTER/REMAIN UNLAWFULLY IN DWELLING

Bail Amount: N/A

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST

Bail Amount: N/A

PETIT LARCENY

Bail Amount: N/A

CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG INT/SELL

Bail Amount: $100.00

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST

Bail Amount: $1,000.00

14. Tillman, Garrien Ferrone

Booking Date/Time: 11/25/2025 02:45:54

CRIM SALE CONTROL SUBST

Bail Amount: $250,000.00

15. Lightfoot, Shannon Leoren

Booking Date/Time: 11/24/2025 17:55:39

AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION 1:10/MORE SUSPENSIONS-10/MORE DATES

Bail Amount: $25,000.00

16. Aikin, Jedidiah James

Booking Date/Time: 11/24/2025 14:16:24

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2ND

Bail Amount: N/A

17. Pawlik, Joseph John

Booking Date/Time: 11/24/2025 10:37:04

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATION-2ND DEGREE

Bail Amount: N/A

18. Lindke, Ryan Jeffrey

Booking Date/Time: 11/23/2025 19:34:03

DWAI BY DRUGS: PRIOR CONVICTION DESIGNATED OFFENSE IN 10 YRS

Bail Amount: N/A

19. Dolan, Joseph Wayne

Booking Date/Time: 11/23/2025 16:56:57

PETIT LARCENY

Bail Amount: $5,000.00

20. Cai, Chenxiang

Booking Date/Time: 11/23/2025 15:09:26

Immigration

Bail Amount: N/A

21. Arcara, Shawn James

Booking Date/Time: 11/23/2025 09:31:04

ROBBERY-1ST

Bail Amount: $25,000.00

22. Gallson, Zackary

Booking Date/Time: 11/22/2025 03:54:48

BURGLARY-3RD DEG:ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME

Bail Amount: $50,000.00

23. Marvin, Regjay Raquel

Booking Date/Time: 11/21/2025 12:16:18

BURGLARY 2ND DEGREE: ILLEGAL ENTRY- DWELLING

Bail Amount: $10,000.00

24. Onyinkwa, Jemimah

Booking Date/Time: 11/21/2025 11:55:24

Immigration

Bail Amount: N/A

