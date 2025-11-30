Law Enforcement In Niagara County Makes 24 Arrests This Week
Police in Niagara County spent the past week arresting people accused of crimes. Niagara County comprises several cities, towns, and villages, including the City of Lockport, the City of North Tonawanda, the City of Niagara Falls, the Town of Lewiston, the Town of Lockport, the Town of Wheatfield, and the Village of Youngstown.
KEEP READING: How Many Restaurants Passed Health Inspections In Niagara County?
Police in Niagara County arrested 22 people last week. There were quite a few immigration arrests last week. This week, the number of people arrested was up by 2 to 24. Each of the people below is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Contact me here.
1. Caldwell, John Christian
Booking Date/Time: 11/26/2025 20:32:50
CRIM CONTMPT-1:VIOL PL215.50(3)-PRIOR CONV AGG/CRIM CONT-5YR
Bail Amount: $2,500.00
2. Minor, Krisean Markise
Booking Date/Time: 11/26/2025 17:58:41
CRIM SALE NARCO DRUG
Bail Amount: N/A
RESISTING ARREST
Bail Amount: $1.00
CRIM POSS CONTL SUB COCAINE
Bail Amount: N/A
3. Smith, Lawrence Edward
Booking Date/Time: 11/26/2025 17:52:01
ASLT 2ND DEG: W/INTENT TO CAUSE PHYSICAL INJURY W/WEAPON
Bail Amount: N/A
4. Ye, Fang
Booking Date/Time: 11/26/2025 13:47:33
Immigration
Bail Amount: N/A
5. Gomez-Hernandez, Reynalda
Booking Date/Time: 11/26/2025 13:12:15
Immigration
Bail Amount: N/A
6. Totrova, Natalia
Booking Date/Time: 11/26/2025 13:01:29
Immigration
Bail Amount: N/A
7. Thomas, Tyshawn Davon
Booking Date/Time: 11/26/2025 07:18:39
UNSPECIFIED VIOLATION OF FAMILY COURT ACT
Bail Amount: $500.00
8. Kirby, Dennis Nathan
Booking Date/Time: 11/25/2025 23:31:10
CRIM POSS STLN PROP GREATER THAN $3000
Bail Amount: N/A
9. Upton, David Ronald
Booking Date/Time: 11/25/2025 23:25:27
DISOBEY MANDATE EXC JL 753A-2
Bail Amount: $1,000.00
10. Dixon, Maurisha
Booking Date/Time: 11/25/2025 12:54:35
FALSIFY BUSINESS RECORDS-1ST
Bail Amount: $25,000.00
11. Daniels, Tonye Marlene
Booking Date/Time: 11/25/2025 12:48:03
REVOKE PRESUMPTIVE RELEASE, PAROLE, COND RELEASE, PRS STATUS
Bail Amount: N/A
ENDANGERING WELFARE OF CHILD
Bail Amount: $1.00
12. Wrzos, Michael Stanley
Booking Date/Time: 11/25/2025 12:43:47
CRIMINAL POSSESSION ASSAULT WEAPON-3RD DEGREE
Bail Amount: N/A
13. Whitlock, Wardell
Booking Date/Time: 11/25/2025 10:17:33
CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2ND - ENTER/REMAIN UNLAWFULLY IN DWELLING
Bail Amount: N/A
CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST
Bail Amount: N/A
PETIT LARCENY
Bail Amount: N/A
CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG INT/SELL
Bail Amount: $100.00
CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST
Bail Amount: $1,000.00
14. Tillman, Garrien Ferrone
Booking Date/Time: 11/25/2025 02:45:54
CRIM SALE CONTROL SUBST
Bail Amount: $250,000.00
15. Lightfoot, Shannon Leoren
Booking Date/Time: 11/24/2025 17:55:39
AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION 1:10/MORE SUSPENSIONS-10/MORE DATES
Bail Amount: $25,000.00
16. Aikin, Jedidiah James
Booking Date/Time: 11/24/2025 14:16:24
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2ND
Bail Amount: N/A
17. Pawlik, Joseph John
Booking Date/Time: 11/24/2025 10:37:04
AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATION-2ND DEGREE
Bail Amount: N/A
18. Lindke, Ryan Jeffrey
Booking Date/Time: 11/23/2025 19:34:03
DWAI BY DRUGS: PRIOR CONVICTION DESIGNATED OFFENSE IN 10 YRS
Bail Amount: N/A
19. Dolan, Joseph Wayne
Booking Date/Time: 11/23/2025 16:56:57
PETIT LARCENY
Bail Amount: $5,000.00
20. Cai, Chenxiang
Booking Date/Time: 11/23/2025 15:09:26
Immigration
Bail Amount: N/A
21. Arcara, Shawn James
Booking Date/Time: 11/23/2025 09:31:04
ROBBERY-1ST
Bail Amount: $25,000.00
22. Gallson, Zackary
Booking Date/Time: 11/22/2025 03:54:48
BURGLARY-3RD DEG:ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME
Bail Amount: $50,000.00
23. Marvin, Regjay Raquel
Booking Date/Time: 11/21/2025 12:16:18
BURGLARY 2ND DEGREE: ILLEGAL ENTRY- DWELLING
Bail Amount: $10,000.00
24. Onyinkwa, Jemimah
Booking Date/Time: 11/21/2025 11:55:24
Immigration
Bail Amount: N/A
Which NY Lottery Scratch-Off Games Have the Most Top Prizes Left?
Gallery Credit: NY Lottery-cc