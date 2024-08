47 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week

These 47 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses.

Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

1. Vail, Robert William

Booking Date/Time: 08/22/2024 20:15:48

AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND: 3/MORE OPEN SUSPENSIONS ON 3/MORE DATES

Bail Amount: None Listed

2. McMillen, William Peter

Booking Date/Time: 08/22/2024 19:40:45

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 3RD

Bail Amount: $1.00

CRIM POSSESSION STOLN PROP 5TH

Bail Amount: None Listed

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 4

Bail Amount: None Listed

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2ND

Bail Amount: None Listed

ASSAULT 3RD DEGREE: WITH INTENT TO CAUSE PHYSICAL INJURY

Bail Amount: None Listed

3. Minor, Gregory Daniel

Booking Date/Time: 08/22/2024 19:26:29

RESISTING ARREST

Bail Amount: $10,000.00

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3RD:DAMAGE ANOTHER'S PROPERTY-AMOUNT> $250

Bail Amount: None Listed

DISOBEY MANDATE EXC JL 753A-2

Bail Amount: None Listed

4. Pitman, John Henry

Booking Date/Time: 08/22/2024 19:19:01

CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG INT/SELL

Bail Amount: $7,500.00

5. Sullivan, Bryan William

Booking Date/Time: 08/22/2024 19:08:07

BAIL JUMPING 3RD DEGREE

Bail Amount: $7,500.00

6. Cyphers, Jeremy Austin

Booking Date/Time: 08/22/2024 19:03:47

ASSAULT 3RD DEGREE: WITH INTENT TO CAUSE PHYSICAL INJURY

Bail Amount: $7,500.00

7. Agee, Myles David

Booking Date/Time: 08/22/2024 18:57:19

CRIM POSS CONTR SUB/NARCO

Bail Amount: $7,500.00

8. Doll, James Bernard

Booking Date/Time: 08/22/2024 18:49:24

CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG INT/SELL

Bail Amount: $7,500.00

UNLAWFUL FLEEING A POLICE OFFICER IN A MOTOR VEHICLE-3RD DEG

Bail Amount: None Listed

9. Deon, Seth William

Booking Date/Time: 08/22/2024 18:42:14

CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG INT/SELL

Bail Amount: $7,500.00

10. Cox, Cory Allen

Booking Date/Time: 08/22/2024 18:36:08

ROBBERY 2ND/AIDED BY ANOTHER

Bail Amount: $25,000.00

11. McDougall, Nicole Marie

Booking Date/Time: 08/22/2024 18:26:52

CRIM POSS STIMULANT W/INT/SELL

Bail Amount: $7,500.00

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 2ND

Bail Amount: None Listed

12. Crawford, Tiffany Jade

Booking Date/Time: 08/22/2024 18:20:36

CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG INT/SELL

Bail Amount: $7,500.00

13. Wade, Jason Robert

Booking Date/Time: 08/22/2024 15:26:00

DISOBEY MANDATE EXC JL 753A-2

Bail Amount: None Listed

14. Hinchey, James Edward

Booking Date/Time: 08/22/2024 15:10:12

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST

Bail Amount: $3,000.00

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Bail Amount: None Listed

BAIL JUMPING 2ND DEGREE

Bail Amount: None Listed

DISOBEY MANDATE EXC JL 753A-2

Bail Amount: None Listed

15. Zimmerman, Taylor Alan

Booking Date/Time: 08/22/2024 13:30:34

REVOKE PRESUMPTIVE RELEASE, PAROLE, COND RELEASE, PRS STATUS

Bail Amount: None Listed

16. Scarborough, Peter John

Booking Date/Time: 08/22/2024 11:11:51

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST

Bail Amount: None Listed

17. Pittler, Jessica Lynn

Booking Date/Time: 08/22/2024 11:06:18

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST

Bail Amount: $750.00

18. Hotaling, Shawn Douglas

Booking Date/Time: 08/22/2024 10:52:43

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

Bail Amount: None Listed

19. Gawrysiak, Daniel Matthew

Booking Date/Time: 08/21/2024 18:26:23

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATION MOTOR VEHICLE-3RD DEGREE

Bail Amount: $2,500.00

CRIM POSS CONTR SUBST

Bail Amount: None Listed

20. Cox, Jerry Glenn

Booking Date/Time: 08/21/2024 18:02:04

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST

Bail Amount: None Listed

CRIM POSS CONTL SUB COCAINE

Bail Amount: None Listed

21. Evans, Lamar Quinton

Booking Date/Time: 08/21/2024 17:11:30

ESCAPE-2ND

Bail Amount: None Listed

22. McKee, Donald Craig

Booking Date/Time: 08/21/2024 16:36:34

OBSTRUCT GOVERNMENTAL ADMIN 2ND

Bail Amount: $1.00

Fugitive

Bail Amount: None Listed

CRIM POSSESSION STOLN PROP 4TH

Bail Amount: None Listed

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 3RD

Bail Amount: None Listed

23. Garcia, Rose Marie

Booking Date/Time: 08/21/2024 16:26:53

CRIM MIS INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY

Bail Amount: $1,500.00

MENACING-2ND - WEAPON

Bail Amount: None Listed

24. Callaham, Tarence Steven

Booking Date/Time: 08/21/2024 15:54:54

REVOKE PRESUMPTIVE RELEASE, PAROLE, COND RELEASE, PRS STATUS

Bail Amount: None Listed

25. Shanahan, Shawn Michael

Booking Date/Time: 08/21/2024 15:48:02

PETIT LARCENY

Bail Amount: None Listed

26. Richmond, Kametrice K

Booking Date/Time: 08/21/2024 15:39:19

CRIMINAL POSSESSION WEAPON 3- PREVIOUS CONVICTION

Bail Amount: None Listed

27. Plyman, Alanna Sarah

Booking Date/Time: 08/21/2024 12:07:47

OFFER FILE FALSE INSTRUMNT-2ND

Bail Amount: None Listed

28. Hubert, Cori Lynn

Booking Date/Time: 08/21/2024 12:03:31

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST

Bail Amount: $1,000.00

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST

Bail Amount: None Listed

CPSP 4 VEHICLE XCEPT MTRCYCLE

Bail Amount: None Listed

29. Copeland, Tamar Rashawn

Booking Date/Time: 08/21/2024 10:24:47

CRIM POSS CONTR SUB/NARCO

Bail Amount: None Listed

30. Townsend, Raymond Paul

Booking Date/Time: 08/20/2024 19:30:43

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2ND

Bail Amount: $10,000.00

31. Levering, Marc Stephen

Booking Date/Time: 08/20/2024 17:40:03

REVOKE PRESUMPTIVE RELEASE, PAROLE, COND RELEASE, PRS STATUS

Bail Amount: None Listed

32.Holley, Robert Daniel

Booking Date/Time: 08/20/2024 17:24:57

POSSESS FORGED INSTRUMENT-2ND

Bail Amount: $1,500.00

33. West, Bethany

[NO PHOTO]

Booking Date/Time: 08/20/2024 15:16:44

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST

Bail Amount: None Listed

34. King, Genesis Veronica

Booking Date/Time: 08/20/2024 13:21:44

HARASSMENT 1ST

Bail Amount: $5,000.00

35. Anderson, Danyon Treyvaunte

Booking Date/Time: 08/20/2024 12:31:32

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 1ST

Bail Amount: $10,000.00

36. Thomas, Time Jason

Booking Date/Time: 08/20/2024 12:22:15

CPW-2ND:LOADED FIREARM-OTHER THAN IN PERSON'S HOME/BUSINESS

Bail Amount: None Listed

37. Oliver, Wendi Jo

Booking Date/Time: 08/20/2024 10:48:06

GR LAR 4-VALUE PROPERTY GREATER THAN $1000

Bail Amount: None Listed

38. Annalora, Dominic Michael

Booking Date/Time: 08/19/2024 21:44:11

GRAND LARCENY 4TH

Bail Amount: None Listed

39. Ziselman, Adam Todd

Booking Date/Time: 08/19/2024 10:56:17

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Bail Amount: None Listed

AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER/MV-2ND

Bail Amount: None Listed

40. Whitlock, Wardell

Booking Date/Time: 08/19/2024 10:44:02

PETIT LARCENY

Bail Amount: $250.00

GGRAVATED UNLIC OPER/MV-2ND

Bail Amount: None Listed

41. Allen, Joel David

Booking Date/Time: 08/19/2024 10:40:18

GR LAR 4-VALUE PROPERTY GREATER THAN $1000

Bail Amount: None Listed

42. Mezydlo, Samantha Ann

Booking Date/Time: 08/19/2024 03:34:06

GRAND LARCENY 3RD DEGREE

Bail Amount: None Listed

INTROD CONTRABAND INTO PRISON

Bail Amount: None Listed

RESISTING ARREST

Bail Amount: None Listed

AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND: 3/MORE OPEN SUSPENSIONS ON 3/MORE DATES

Bail Amount: None Listed

CRIM POSS CONTL SUB COCAINE

Bail Amount: None Listed

REVOKE PRESUMPTIVE RELEASE, PAROLE, COND RELEASE, PRS STATUS

Bail Amount: None Listed

43. Skinner, Raymond Lamar

Booking Date/Time: 08/18/2024 16:52:03

REVOKE PRESUMPTIVE RELEASE, PAROLE, COND RELEASE, PRS STATUS

Bail Amount: None Listed

BURGLARY-3RD DEG:ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME

Bail Amount: None Listed

BURGLARY-3RD DEG:ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME

Bail Amount: None Listed

44. Stewart, Daniel

Booking Date/Time: 08/18/2024 16:43:21

ROB 2 CAUSES PHYSICAL INJURY

Bail Amount: None Listed

45. Cruz, Darain Rodriguez

Booking Date/Time: 08/16/2024 17:26:45

INTRODUCE DANGEROUS CONTRABAND INTO PRISON-1ST DEGREE

Bail Amount: $25,000.00

BURGLARY-3RD DEG:ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME

Bail Amount: None Listed

PETIT LARCENY

Bail Amount: None Listed

46. Rossman, Shane Michael

Booking Date/Time: 08/16/2024 17:20:53

CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN THE SECOND DEGREE

Bail Amount: $7,500.00

47. Crowe, Akyia Lynn

Booking Date/Time: 08/16/2024 12:59:00

United States Marshal Remand

Bail Amount: None Listed