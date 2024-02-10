13 Restaurants In Niagara County With Health Code Violations

These 13 restaurants in Niagara County had multiple or critical health inspection violations last month. Niagara County has published a list of restaurants that had multiple or critical health code violations during their latest inspections in January.

1. HONG KONG BUFFET

5887-B SOUTH TRANSIT ROAD, LOCKPORT

Item 1D- Critical Violation [RED] Canned foods found in poor conditions (leakers, severe dents, rusty, swollen cans).

Item 8F- Improper thawing procedures used; Item 14B- Effective measures not used to control entrance (rodent-, insect-proof contruction). Harborage areas available for rodents, insects and other vermin.

2. CHINATOWN KITCHEN

1525 PINE AVENUE, NIAGARA FALLS

Item 1D- Critical Violation [RED] Canned foods found in poor conditions (leakers, severe dents, rusty, swollen cans).

Item 8B- In use food dispensing utensils improperly stored.

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 11C- Food contact surfaces not washed, rinsed and sanitized after each use and following any time of operations when contamination may have occurred.

Item 12E- Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

3. MIGHTY TACO

2591 MILITARY ROAD, NIAGARA FALLS

Item 1H- Critical Violation [RED] Food from unapproved source, spoiled, adulterated on premises.

Item 5E- Critical Violation [RED] Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required.

Item 8C- Improper use and storage of clean, sanitized equipment and utensils.

Item 11C- Food contact surfaces not washed, rinsed and sanitized after each use and following any time of operations when contamination may have occurred.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

4. DUNKIN DONUTS

6601 NIAGARA FALLS BOULEVARD, NIAGARA FALLS

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

5. LOCK 34 BAR & GRILL

80 MAIN STREET, LOCKPORT

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

6. THE GREAT FOODINI

2564 ACADEMY STREET, RANSOMVILLE



Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

7. BROWNIE'S SPORTS BAR & TAVERN LLC

775 OLIVER STREET, NORTH TONAWANDA



Item 8F- Improper thawing procedures used.

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

8. SUBMASTERS COMMISSARY

105 MAIN STREET, NORTH TONAWANDA

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

9. APPLEBEE'S GRILL & BAR #13

5822 SOUTH TRANSIT ROAD, LOCKPORT



Item 5A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

10. CALHOON'S PUB OF NEWFANE

2598 MAIN STREET, NEWFANE

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

11. GHADA HAVE IT!

2117 MILITARY ROAD, NIAGARA FALLS

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

12. HARD ROCK CAFE

333 PROSPECT STREET, NIAGARA FALLS

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces. Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

13. TIM HORTONS #9369

2720 MILITARY ROAD, NIAGARA FALLS

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

