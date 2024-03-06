14 Restaurants In Niagara County With Health Code Violations

These 14 restaurants in Niagara County had multiple and/or critical health inspection violations last month. Niagara County has published a list of restaurants that had multiple or critical health code violations during their latest inspections in February.

***This list includes schools and other non-restaurants that were inspected and reported to the New York Health Department.

1. ROYALTON-HARTLAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

4500 ORCHARD PLACE, GASPORT

Item 1D- Critical Violation [RED] Canned foods found in poor conditions (leakers, severe dents, rusty, swollen cans).

2. VILLA COFFEE HOUSE

769 CAYUGA STREET, LEWISTON

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

3. BILL'S DINER

2762 MAIN STREET, NEWFANE

Item 2E- Critical Violation [RED] Accurate thermometers not available or used to evaluate potentially hazardous food temperatures during cooking, cooling, reheating and holding.

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 11C- Food contact surfaces not washed, rinsed and sanitized after each use and following any time of operations when contamination may have occurred.

Item 14B- Effective measures not used to control entrance (rodent-, insect-proof contruction). Harborage areas available for rodents, insects and other vermin.

4. REMINGTON TAVERN

184 SWEENEY STREET, NORTH TONAWANDA

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

Item 11D- Non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean.

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

5. NCCC ASSOCIATION FOOD SERVICE

3111 SAUNDERS SETTLEMENT ROAD, SANBORN

Item 5E- Critical Violation [RED] Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required.

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked). Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

6. KALAMATA FAMILY RESTAURANT

5690 SOUTH TRANSIT ROAD, LOCKPORT

Item 1D- Critical Violation [RED] Canned foods found in poor conditions (leakers, severe dents, rusty, swollen cans).

Item 4A- Critical Violation [RED] Toxic chemicals are improperly labeled, stored or used so that contamination of food can occur.

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 8F- Improper thawing procedures used.

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 11C- Food contact surfaces not washed, rinsed and sanitized after each use and following any time of operations when contamination may have occurred.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.



7. J & L BOULEVARD BBQ

697 ERIE AVENUE, NORTH TONAWANDA

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 14B- Effective measures not used to control entrance (rodent-, insect-proof contruction). Harborage areas available for rodents, insects and other vermin.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

8. PANERA BREAD BAKERY & CAFE #1620

1508 MILITARY ROAD, NIAGARA FALLS

Item 5E- Critical Violation [RED] Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required.

Item 6B- Critical Violation [RED] Enough hot holding equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained and operated to keep hot foods above 140°F.

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

9. NORTH TONAWANDA MIDDLE SCHOOL

455 MEADOW DRIVE, NORTH TONAWANDA

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

10. BRICKYARD PUB & BBQ

432 CENTER STREET, LEWISTON

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 11D- Non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean.

Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

11. CUSIMANO'S PIZZERIA

6277 ROBINSON ROAD, LOCKPORT

Item 5E- Critical Violation [RED] Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required.

Item 6A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140°F during hot holding.

Item 8D- Single service items reused, improperly stored, dispensed, not used when required.

Item 11C- Food contact surfaces not washed, rinsed and sanitized after each use and following any time of operations when contamination may have occurred.

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

Item 14B- Effective measures not used to control entrance (rodent-, insect-proof contruction). Harborage areas available for rodents, insects and other vermin.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

12. DENNY'S RESTAURANT #8118

8020 NIAGARA FALLS BOULEVARD, NIAGARA FALLS

Item 7F- Critical Violation [RED] Precooked, refrigerated potentially hazardous food is not reheated to 165°F or above within two hours.

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

13. CHINATOWN KITCHEN 1525 INC

1525 PINE AVENUE, NIAGARA FALLS

Item 8B- In use food dispensing utensils improperly stored.

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

14. GREAT WALL CHINESE RESTAURANT

8233 NIAGARA FALLS BOULEVARD, NIAGARA FALLS

Item 2C- Critical Violation [RED] Cooked or prepared foods are subject to cross-contamination from raw foods.

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

Item 12D- Toilet facilities inadequate, inconvenient, dirty, in disrepair, toilet paper missing, not self-closing doors, missing hand wash signs.

Item 12E- Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing.

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

Item 14B- Effective measures not used to control entrance (rodent-, insect-proof contruction). Harborage areas available for rodents, insects and other vermin.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

