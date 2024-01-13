These 25 restaurants in Niagara County had multiple or critical health inspection violations last month. Dining out can be convenient and even a treat for a special occasion, but we often don't know what's happening in the kitchen. Is it clean? Are there pests? Are employees following hygiene rules? Thankfully, Niagara County has published a list of restaurants that had multiple or critical health code violations during their latest inspections in December.

1. ONTARIO HOUSE

358 MAIN STREET, YOUNGSTOWN

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

2. TACO BELL

7300 NIAGARA FALLS BOULEVARD, NIAGARA FALLS

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

3. KALAMATA FAMILY RESTAURANT

5690 SOUTH TRANSIT ROAD, LOCKPORT

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

4. NIAGARA FALLS COUNTRY CLUB

505 MOUNTAIN VIEW DRIVE, LEWISTON

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

5. SUNSET LODGE #295 ELKS

3200 HIGHLAND AVENUE, NIAGARA FALLS

Item 8C- Improper use and storage of clean, sanitized equipment and utensils.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

6. FRED'S WRIGHTS CORNERS PIZZA

3986 LOCKPORT-OLCOTT ROAD, LOCKPORT

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

Item 13B- Garbage storage areas not properly constructed or maintained, creating a nuisance.

Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

7. LOCKPORT VILLAGE EATERY, INC.

429 DAVISON ROAD, LOCKPORT

Item 1H- Critical Violation [RED] Food from unapproved source, spoiled, adulterated on premises.

8. SUBWAY

2608 PINE AVENUE, NIAGARA FALLS

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

9. HILLTOP RESTAURANT & BAR

4206 LAKE AVENUE, LOCKPORT

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

10. DUNKIN DONUTS

2560 YOUNGSTOWN-LOCKPORT ROAD, RANSOMVILLE

Item 4A- Critical Violation [RED] Toxic chemicals are improperly labeled, stored or used so that contamination of food can occur.

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 11D- Non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean.

Item 12E- Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing.

11. REID'S DRIVE-IN

150 LAKE AVENUE, LOCKPORT

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

12. JOEY'S PIZZERIA

8707 BUFFALO AVENUE, NIAGARA FALLS

Item 11D- Non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean.

Item 12E- Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing.

13. KFC

6807 NIAGARA FALLS BOULEVARD, NIAGARA FALLS

Item 6B- Critical Violation [RED] Enough hot holding equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained and operated to keep hot foods above 140°F.

Item 8F- Improper thawing procedures used.

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

Item 12D- Toilet facilities inadequate, inconvenient, dirty, in disrepair, toilet paper missing, not self-closing doors, missing hand wash signs.

Item 12E- Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing.

14. TACO BELL

5802 S. TRANSIT ROAD, LOCKPORT

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

Item 12D- Toilet facilities inadequate, inconvenient, dirty, in disrepair, toilet paper missing, not self-closing doors, missing hand wash signs.

Item 12E- Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing.

15. GATHER BY GALLO LLC

453 CENTER STREET, LEWISTON

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

Item 12B- Improperly functioning on-site sewage disposal system, improper.

16. TASTE GOOD CHINESE FOOD

1609 MILITARY ROAD, NIAGARA FALLS

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

Item 11C- Food contact surfaces not washed, rinsed and sanitized after each use and following any time of operations when contamination may have occurred.

17. GREAT HONG KONG LIN INC.

2715 PINE AVENUE, NIAGARA FALLLS

Item 2E- Critical Violation [RED] Accurate thermometers not available or used to evaluate potentially hazardous food temperatures during cooking, cooling, reheating and holding.

Item 5A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.

Item 12D- Toilet facilities inadequate, inconvenient, dirty, in disrepair, toilet paper missing, not self-closing doors, missing hand wash signs.

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

18. FIELDSTONE COUNTRY INN

5986 SOUTH TRANSIT ROAD, LOCKPORT

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

Item 11D- Non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

19. SAMMY'S PIZZERIA

1400 HYDE PARK BOULEVARD, NIAGARA FALLS

Item 12E- Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing.

Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

20. CRICKETT TAVERN

1103 ERIE AVENUE, NORTH TONAWANDA

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

21. LA VISTA - SOUL

6429 DYSINGER ROAD, LOCKPORT

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

Item 12E- Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing.

22. HAWLEY'S GROVE

482 WEST AVENUE, LOCKPORT

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

23. AGUACATES MEXICAN RESTAURANT LLC

5674 SOUTH TRANSIT ROAD, LOCKPORT

Item 4A- Critical Violation [RED] Toxic chemicals are improperly labeled, stored or used so that contamination of food can occur.

24. ELK'S LODGE #346

7710 BUFFALO AVENUE, NIAGARA FALLS

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 12D- Toilet facilities inadequate, inconvenient, dirty, in disrepair, toilet paper missing, not self-closing doors, missing hand wash signs.

Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

25. FRANKIE'S PIZZA & SUBMARINES

1179 LINCOLN AVENUE, LOCKPORT

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

