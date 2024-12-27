Restaurants In Niagara County With Health Code Violations

Niagara County has published a list of restaurants that had health code violations during their latest inspections in November. As people are dining out for the holidays or even receiving restaurant gift certificates as gifts, it is important for us to take a look at the restaurants that offer safe dining options. I swear, every day there are like 10 new food recalls and many of them have to do with food-borne pathogens like listeria or e.coli. It is scary to think that you and your family could be enjoying each other's company while eating out and then your family ends up getting sick.
And think about it, if you are eating at fast food spots, you might have a high school student fixing your food. I always tend to find hair in my food, which is why I believe hair nets should always be worn when food service workers are preparing food. But, I will take a hair over something like a bug or even blood. Not too long ago, a mother found her daughter's fast food burger splattered with blood. That incident happened at a Burger King in Getzville. The girl's mom asked for her burger without ketchup. The girl then told her mom that there was ketchup on the burger. Come to find out it was actually human blood! It came to light that one of the employees had cut his finger. The mother contacted the health department and said that her daughter would have to undergo monthly blood tests for a year to confirm she had not been infected with a bloodborne illness.
READ MORE: 38 People Were Arrested In Niagara County This Week
One thing I can tell you is that after putting these lists together each month, there are usually more restaurants that fail their health code inspections. In this case, there were 25 restaurants that did not pass their health code inspections in Niagara County. I think it is important to highlight the restaurants that passed their most recent health inspections. These restaurants deserve our support. Be sure to save this list and share it with your family.
The list includes non-restaurants with food service, as they are also inspected.
1. BETHANY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH
2002 FOREST AVENUE, NIAGARA FALLS
2. CAMBRIA CONGREGATIONAL S.T.
4045 LOWER MOUNTAIN ROAD, LOCKPORT
3. CLOVER CLUB RESTAURANT
367 OLIVER STREET, NORTH TONAWANDA
4. SHAWNEE VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY
3747 LOCKPORT ROAD, SANBORN
5. ANASTASIA'S ARTISAN BREAD
236 ZIMMERMAN STREET, NORTH TONAWANDA
6. SUNNY'S DRIVE-IN TRANSIT, INC.
5780 SOUTH TRANSIT ROAD, LOCKPORT
7. GRACE BIBLE CHURCH
6023 DUTTON PLACE, NEWFANE
8. TIM HORTONS
4 NORTH TRANSIT STREET, LOCKPORT
9. ST. JOHN'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
431 LAKE STREET - PO BOX 28, WILSON
10. TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH
67 SAXTON STREET, LOCKPORT, NY
11. ABIDING SAVIOR
1534 RUIE ROAD, NORTH TONAWANDA
12. APPLEBEE'S GRILL & BAR #9
1608 MILITARY ROAD, NIAGARA FALLS
13. SOUTH LOCKPORT FIRE CO. LADIES AUX.
5666 SOUTH TRANSIT ROAD, LOCKPORT
14. J.A.K.S.
1201 - 11TH STREET, NIAGARA FALLS
15. SOUTH LOCKPORT FIRE COMPANY INC.
5666 SOUTH TRANSIT ROAD, LOCKPORT
16. ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH
1004 MICHIGAN AVENUE, NIAGARA FALLS
View All Health Code Violations For Niagara County In November
17. AMERICAN LEGION-LASALLE POST 1142
8643 BUFFALO AVENUE, NIAGARA FALLS
18. RAINBOW SKATELAND
1109 LINCOLN AVENUE, LOCKPORT
19. ST GEORGE ANTIOCHIAN ORTHODOX CHURCH
1073 SAUNDERS SETTLEMENT ROAD, NIAGARA FALLS
20. DUEGER'S GRILL CORP.
1001 NIAGARA STREET, NIAGARA FALLS
21. ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST RC CHURCH
168 CHESTNUT STREET, LOCKPORT
22. ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
220 YOUNG STREET, WILSON
23. EAT WELL, STAY WELL DINING @ RAPIDS
7195 PLANK ROAD, LOCKPORT
[NO PHOTO]
24. RAPIDS VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY
7195 PLANK ROAD, LOCKPORT
25. PEKIN FIRE COMPANY, INC.
3024 UPPER MOUNTAIN ROAD, SANBORN
26. NEWFANE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
2909 TRANSIT ROAD, NEWFANE
27. NT CHINA WOK INC
983 PAYNE AVENUE, NORTH TONAWANDA
28. COVENANT UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST
4449 MAIN STREET, GASPORT
29. HONEYMOON TRAIL WINERY
4120 RIDGE ROAD, LOCKPORT
30. HARRY F. ABATE SCHOOL
1625 LOCKPORT STREET, NIAGARA FALLS
31. MC DONALD'S
1726 PINE AVENUE, NIAGARA FALLS
32. TONAWANDA SPORTSMEN'S CLUB
5657 KILLIAN ROAD, NORTH TONAWANDA
Is the Best Fruitcake In Upstate NY Made in This Tiny Village of Just 600 People?
Gallery Credit: Chuck DImperio