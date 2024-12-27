Restaurants In Niagara County With Health Code Violations

Niagara County has published a list of restaurants that had health code violations during their latest inspections in November. As people are dining out for the holidays or even receiving restaurant gift certificates as gifts, it is important for us to take a look at the restaurants that offer safe dining options. I swear, every day there are like 10 new food recalls and many of them have to do with food-borne pathogens like listeria or e.coli. It is scary to think that you and your family could be enjoying each other's company while eating out and then your family ends up getting sick.

And think about it, if you are eating at fast food spots, you might have a high school student fixing your food. I always tend to find hair in my food, which is why I believe hair nets should always be worn when food service workers are preparing food. But, I will take a hair over something like a bug or even blood. Not too long ago, a mother found her daughter's fast food burger splattered with blood. That incident happened at a Burger King in Getzville. The girl's mom asked for her burger without ketchup. The girl then told her mom that there was ketchup on the burger. Come to find out it was actually human blood! It came to light that one of the employees had cut his finger. The mother contacted the health department and said that her daughter would have to undergo monthly blood tests for a year to confirm she had not been infected with a bloodborne illness.

One thing I can tell you is that after putting these lists together each month, there are usually more restaurants that fail their health code inspections. In this case, there were 25 restaurants that did not pass their health code inspections in Niagara County. I think it is important to highlight the restaurants that passed their most recent health inspections. These restaurants deserve our support. Be sure to save this list and share it with your family.

The list includes non-restaurants with food service, as they are also inspected.

1. BETHANY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

2002 FOREST AVENUE, NIAGARA FALLS

2. CAMBRIA CONGREGATIONAL S.T.

4045 LOWER MOUNTAIN ROAD, LOCKPORT

3. CLOVER CLUB RESTAURANT

367 OLIVER STREET, NORTH TONAWANDA

4. SHAWNEE VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY

3747 LOCKPORT ROAD, SANBORN

5. ANASTASIA'S ARTISAN BREAD

236 ZIMMERMAN STREET, NORTH TONAWANDA

6. SUNNY'S DRIVE-IN TRANSIT, INC.

5780 SOUTH TRANSIT ROAD, LOCKPORT

7. GRACE BIBLE CHURCH

6023 DUTTON PLACE, NEWFANE

8. TIM HORTONS

4 NORTH TRANSIT STREET, LOCKPORT

9. ST. JOHN'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH

431 LAKE STREET - PO BOX 28, WILSON

10. TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH

67 SAXTON STREET, LOCKPORT, NY

11. ABIDING SAVIOR

1534 RUIE ROAD, NORTH TONAWANDA

12. APPLEBEE'S GRILL & BAR #9

1608 MILITARY ROAD, NIAGARA FALLS

13. SOUTH LOCKPORT FIRE CO. LADIES AUX.

5666 SOUTH TRANSIT ROAD, LOCKPORT

14. J.A.K.S.

1201 - 11TH STREET, NIAGARA FALLS

15. SOUTH LOCKPORT FIRE COMPANY INC.

5666 SOUTH TRANSIT ROAD, LOCKPORT

16. ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH

1004 MICHIGAN AVENUE, NIAGARA FALLS

17. AMERICAN LEGION-LASALLE POST 1142

8643 BUFFALO AVENUE, NIAGARA FALLS

18. RAINBOW SKATELAND

1109 LINCOLN AVENUE, LOCKPORT

19. ST GEORGE ANTIOCHIAN ORTHODOX CHURCH

1073 SAUNDERS SETTLEMENT ROAD, NIAGARA FALLS

20. DUEGER'S GRILL CORP.

1001 NIAGARA STREET, NIAGARA FALLS

21. ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST RC CHURCH

168 CHESTNUT STREET, LOCKPORT

22. ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH

220 YOUNG STREET, WILSON

23. EAT WELL, STAY WELL DINING @ RAPIDS

7195 PLANK ROAD, LOCKPORT

24. RAPIDS VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY

7195 PLANK ROAD, LOCKPORT

25. PEKIN FIRE COMPANY, INC.

3024 UPPER MOUNTAIN ROAD, SANBORN

26. NEWFANE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2909 TRANSIT ROAD, NEWFANE

27. NT CHINA WOK INC

983 PAYNE AVENUE, NORTH TONAWANDA

28. COVENANT UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST

4449 MAIN STREET, GASPORT

29. HONEYMOON TRAIL WINERY

4120 RIDGE ROAD, LOCKPORT

30. HARRY F. ABATE SCHOOL

1625 LOCKPORT STREET, NIAGARA FALLS

31. MC DONALD'S

1726 PINE AVENUE, NIAGARA FALLS

32. TONAWANDA SPORTSMEN'S CLUB

5657 KILLIAN ROAD, NORTH TONAWANDA

