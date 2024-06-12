25 Restaurants In Niagara County With Health Code Violations

These 25 restaurants in Niagara County had multiple and/or critical health inspection violations last month. Niagara County has published a list of restaurants that had critical health code violations during their latest inspections in May.

***This list includes schools and other non-restaurants that were inspected and reported to the New York Health Department.

1. SUNSET BAR & GRILL

3 O'CONNELL ISLAND, WILSON

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 12D- Toilet facilities inadequate, inconvenient, dirty, in disrepair, toilet paper missing, not self-closing doors, missing hand wash signs.

2. MAYFLOWER IN LOCKPORT

1187 LINCOLN AVENUE, LOCKPORT

Item 10A- Food (ice) contact surfaces are improperly designed, constructed, installed, located (cracks, open seams, pitted surfaces, tin cans reused, uncleanable or corroded food contact surfaces).

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

3. THE CADENCE

200 RAINBOW BOULEVARD, NIAGARA FALLS

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 8E- Accurate thermometers not available or used to evaluate refrigerated or heated storage temperatures.

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

Item 12E- Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing.

4. PENDLETON CREEK PUB, LLC.

4385 TONAWANDA CREEK ROAD, NORTH TONAWANDA

Item 7F- Critical Violation [RED] Precooked, refrigerated potentially hazardous food is not reheated to 165°F or above within two hours.

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 8C- Improper use and storage of clean, sanitized equipment and utensils.

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

5. LA HACIENDA RESTAURANT AND PIZZERIA

3019 PINE AVENUE, NIAGARA FALLS

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

6. HYDERABAD BIRYANI HOUSE

26 NIAGARA STREET, NIAGARA FALLS

Item 2C- Critical Violation [RED] Cooked or prepared foods are subject to cross-contamination from raw foods.

Item 5B- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not cooled by an approved method where the food temperature can be reduced from 120oF to 70oF or less within two hours and 70oF to 45oF within four hours.

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

Item 5E- Critical Violation [RED] Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required.

Item 12D- Toilet facilities inadequate, inconvenient, dirty, in disrepair, toilet paper missing, not self-closing doors, missing hand wash signs.

Item 13B- Garbage storage areas not properly constructed or maintained, creating a nuisance.

Item 14B- Effective measures not used to control entrance (rodent-, insect-proof contruction). Harborage areas available for rodents, insects and other vermin.

7. NIAGARA FALLS COUNTRY CLUB

505 MOUNTAIN VIEW DRIVE, LEWISTON

Item 1H- Critical Violation [RED] Food from unapproved source, spoiled, adulterated on premises.

Item 5E- Critical Violation [RED] Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required.

Item 7A- Critical Violation [RED] All poultry, poultry stuffings, stuffed meats and stuffings containing meat are not heated to 165°F or above.

Item 8B- In use food dispensing utensils improperly stored.

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

8. GRIFFON BREWERY & GASTROPUB

115 SOUTH WATER STREET, LEWISTON

Item 5E- Critical Violation [RED] Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required.

Item 7F- Critical Violation [RED] Precooked, refrigerated potentially hazardous food is not reheated to 165°F or above within two hours.

Item 8C- Improper use and storage of clean, sanitized equipment and utensils.

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

9. WILSON BOAT HOUSE

57 HARBOR STREET, WILSON

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 10A- Food (ice) contact surfaces are improperly designed, constructed, installed, located (cracks, open seams, pitted surfaces, tin cans reused, uncleanable or corroded food contact surfaces).

Item 11D- Non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

10. MR. TERIYAKI INC

360 RAINBOW BOULEVARD, NIAGARA FALLS

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 10A- Food (ice) contact surfaces are improperly designed, constructed, installed, located (cracks, open seams, pitted surfaces, tin cans reused, uncleanable or corroded food contact surfaces).

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

11. CHOPS SHOP PIZZERIA

8405 ROCHESTER ROAD, GASPORT

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

12. PORTS PIZZA & SUBS

8396 STATE STREET, GASPORT

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

13. SENECA HICKORY STICK GOLF CLUB

4560 CREEK ROAD, LEWISTON

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 12D- Toilet facilities inadequate, inconvenient, dirty, in disrepair, toilet paper missing, not self-closing doors, missing hand wash signs.

14. TAJ MAHAL CUISINE

360 RAINBOW BOULEVARD, NIAGARA FALLS

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

Item 12E- Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing.

15. SUGE-N-BETTY'S

4078 NORTH RIDGE ROAD, LOCKPORT

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

Item 14B- Effective measures not used to control entrance (rodent-, insect-proof contruction). Harborage areas available for rodents, insects and other vermin.

16. KNEAD THE DOUGH INC.

3907 RANSOMVILLE ROAD, RANSOMVILLE

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

17. ALTERNATIVE GROUNDS CAFFE

17 MAIN STREET, MIDDLEPORT

Item 5B- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not cooled by an approved method where the food temperature can be reduced from 120oF to 70oF or less within two hours and 70oF to 45oF within four hours.

18. ANTONIO'S RESTAURANT

7708 NIAGARA FALLS BOULEVARD, NIAGARA FALLS

Item 7A- Critical Violation [RED] All poultry, poultry stuffings, stuffed meats and stuffings containing meat are not heated to 165°F or above.

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

Item 12D- Toilet facilities inadequate, inconvenient, dirty, in disrepair, toilet paper missing, not self-closing doors, missing hand wash signs.

Item 13B- Garbage storage areas not properly constructed or maintained, creating a nuisance.

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

Item 14B- Effective measures not used to control entrance (rodent-, insect-proof contruction). Harborage areas available for rodents, insects and other vermin.

19. JAKE'S VILLAGE PIZZERIA

4 STATE STREET, MIDDLEPORT

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 11C- Food contact surfaces not washed, rinsed and sanitized after each use and following any time of operations when contamination may have occurred.

Item 14B- Effective measures not used to control entrance (rodent-, insect-proof contruction). Harborage areas available for rodents, insects and other vermin.

20. CHINA GARDEN

727 PORTAGE ROAD, NIAGARA FALLS

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

21. GREAT HONG KONG LIN INC.

2715 PINE AVENUE, NIAGARA FALLS

Item 1D- Critical Violation [RED] Canned foods found in poor conditions (leakers, severe dents, rusty, swollen cans).

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 8F- Improper thawing procedures used.

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

Item 12E- Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

22. KELLY'S ON THE GREENS

4343 PORTER ROAD, NIAGARA FALLS

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

23. ROMAN CAFE

797 PAYNE AVENUE, NORTH TONAWANDA

Item 5A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.

Item 14B- Effective measures not used to control entrance (rodent-, insect-proof contruction). Harborage areas available for rodents, insects and other vermin;

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

24. HUA YU INC.

2766 MAIN STREET, NEWFANE

Item 13B- Garbage storage areas not properly constructed or maintained, creating a nuisance.

Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

25. DING HOW EXPRESS RESTAURANT, INC.

1938 MILITARY ROAD, NIAGARA FALLS

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

