30 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week
These 30 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses.
Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
1. Falbo, Tanya Marie
Booking Date/Time: 05/30/2024 20:29:58
HARASSMENT 2ND- PHYSICAL CONTACT
Bail Amount: None Listed
2. Stephens, Sincere Maurice
Booking Date/Time: 05/30/2024 19:29:03
CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG INT/SELL
Bail Amount: $7,500.00
3. White, Gregory
Booking Date/Time: 05/30/2024 19:22:33
CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST
Bail Amount: $7,500.00
4. Bennett, Travis Jason
Booking Date/Time: 05/30/2024 19:06:33
CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST
Bail Amount: $7,500.00
Booking Date/Time: 05/30/2024 19:06:33
CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG INT/SELL
Bail Amount: None Listed
5. Russell, Johnny Quame
Booking Date/Time: 05/30/2024 18:37:22
AGGRAVATED FAMILY OFFENSE-MORE THAN 1 OFFENSE WITHIN 5 YRS
Bail Amount: None Listed
6. Torres-Goodrich, Delia M
Booking Date/Time: 05/30/2024 17:27:24
DISOBEY MANDATE EXC JL 753A-2
Bail Amount: None Listed
7. Nieves, Albert
Booking Date/Time: 05/30/2024 15:29:45
ACT IN MANNER INJUR CHILD LESS THAN 17
Bail Amount: $5,000.00
8. Mayfield, Keonta Jaquess
Booking Date/Time: 05/30/2024 11:40:32
CPSP 4 VEHICLE XCEPT MTRCYCLE
Bail Amount: None Listed
CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST
Bail Amount: None Listed
AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND: 3/MORE OPEN SUSPENSIONS ON 3/MORE DATES
Bail Amount: None Listed
9. Hebert, James Edward
Booking Date/Time: 05/30/2024 10:03:36
REVOKE PRESUMPTIVE RELEASE, PAROLE, COND RELEASE, PRS STATUS
Bail Amount: None Listed
10. Tweed, Anthony Gerald
Booking Date/Time: 05/29/2024 18:14:34
CRIM POSSESS CONTRLD SUBST 2ND:NARCOTIC DRUG 4 OZS OR MORE
Bail Amount: None Listed
11. Carter, Fabian Levell
Booking Date/Time: 05/29/2024 15:51:07
DWI: 2 PREVIOUS CONVICTIONS DESIGNATED OFFENSES IN 10 YEARS
Bail Amount: None Listed
12. Martinelli, Jill Ann
Booking Date/Time: 05/29/2024 15:40:52
GRAND LARCENY 3RD DEGREE: PROPERTY VALUE EXCEEDS $3000
Bail Amount: None Listed
13. Davis, Roy Elias
Booking Date/Time: 05/29/2024 15:09:47
BURGLARY-1ST: USE OR THREATEN USE OF DANGEROUS INSTRUMENT
Bail Amount: $50,000.00
CRIMINAL POSSESSION WEAPON 3- PREVIOUS CONVICTION
Bail Amount: None Listed
14. Shoemaker, Margaret
Booking Date/Time: 05/29/2024 11:22:41
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED- 1ST OFFENSE
Bail Amount: None Listed
15. Jeffords, Kayleigh Diane
Booking Date/Time: 05/29/2024 10:57:30
CPW-2ND:LOADED FIREARM-OTHER THAN IN PERSON'S HOME/BUSINESS
Bail Amount: $5,000.00
16. Turner, Bethany Ann
Booking Date/Time: 05/29/2024 10:53:17
OFFER FILE FALSE INSTRUMNT-2ND
Bail Amount: None Listed
17. Sobers, Eric Monroe
Booking Date/Time: 05/29/2024 10:39:25
OBSTRUCT GOVERNMENTL ADMIN 2ND
Bail Amount: None Listed
PETIT LARCENY
Bail Amount: None Listed
PETIT LARCENY
Bail Amount: None Listed
18. Hindle, Devin K
Booking Date/Time: 05/29/2024 10:33:48
CPW-2ND:LOADED FIREARM-OTHER THAN IN PERSON'S HOME/BUSINESS
Bail Amount: None Listed
19. Ballesteros, Claudia Patricia
Booking Date/Time: 05/28/2024 21:27:04
Fugitive
Bail Amount: None Listed
20. Jefferson, Stephan Shaquan
Booking Date/Time: 05/28/2024 18:34:18
Courtesy Hold
Bail Amount: None Listed
21. Miller, Kishaun Deshawn
Booking Date/Time: 05/28/2024 18:12:53
ROB 1ST/DISPLAY FIREARM
Bail Amount: $10,000.00
Booking Date/Time: 05/28/2024 18:12:53
CPSP 4 - FIREARMS
Bail Amount: None Listed
22. Guo, Eric
Booking Date/Time: 05/28/2024 17:44:25
United States Marshal Remand
Bail Amount: None Listed
23. Day, Kevin Andrewserak
Booking Date/Time: 05/28/2024 15:43:43
PROMOTE A SEXUAL PERFORMANCE BY A CHILD <17 yrs of age
Bail Amount: None Listed
24. Frey, Johnathan Salvatore
Booking Date/Time: 05/28/2024 15:13:58
REVOKE PRESUMPTIVE RELEASE, PAROLE, COND RELEASE, PRS STATUS
Bail Amount: None Listed
25. Sealey, Dondrell Marque
Booking Date/Time: 05/28/2024 15:08:28
CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST
Bail Amount: None Listed
26. Filipovich, Shawn Patrick
Booking Date/Time: 05/28/2024 11:18:33
BURGLARY-3RD DEG:ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME
Bail Amount: None Listed
27. Apolito, John Frank
Booking Date/Time: 05/28/2024 10:51:48
CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON-2ND DEGREE: LOADED FIREARM
Bail Amount: $20,000.00
28. Prest, Jacob Casey
Booking Date/Time: 05/26/2024 09:50:30
ASSAULT -3RD
Bail Amount: $1,000.00
29. Lowe, Jermaine Vonta
Booking Date/Time: 05/24/2024 18:11:41
CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST
Bail Amount: None Listed
30. Lajoie, James Merle
Booking Date/Time: 05/24/2024 14:03:38
United States Marshal Remand
Bail Amount: None Listed
