30 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week

These 30 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses.

Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

1. Falbo, Tanya Marie

Niagara County Sheriff's Department
Booking Date/Time: 05/30/2024 20:29:58
HARASSMENT 2ND- PHYSICAL CONTACT
Bail Amount: None Listed

2. Stephens, Sincere Maurice

Niagara County Sheriff's Department
Booking Date/Time: 05/30/2024 19:29:03
CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG INT/SELL
Bail Amount: $7,500.00

3. White, Gregory

Niagara County Sheriff's Department
Booking Date/Time: 05/30/2024 19:22:33
CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST
Bail Amount: $7,500.00

4. Bennett, Travis Jason

Niagara County Sheriff's Department
Booking Date/Time: 05/30/2024 19:06:33
CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST
Bail Amount: $7,500.00

Booking Date/Time: 05/30/2024 19:06:33
CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG INT/SELL
Bail Amount: None Listed

5. Russell, Johnny Quame

Niagara County Sheriff's Department
Booking Date/Time: 05/30/2024 18:37:22
AGGRAVATED FAMILY OFFENSE-MORE THAN 1 OFFENSE WITHIN 5 YRS
Bail Amount: None Listed

6. Torres-Goodrich, Delia M

Niagara County Sheriff's Department
Booking Date/Time: 05/30/2024 17:27:24
DISOBEY MANDATE EXC JL 753A-2
Bail Amount: None Listed

7. Nieves, Albert

Niagara County Sheriff's Department
Booking Date/Time: 05/30/2024 15:29:45
ACT IN MANNER INJUR CHILD LESS THAN 17
Bail Amount: $5,000.00

8. Mayfield, Keonta Jaquess

Niagara County Sheriff's Department
Booking Date/Time: 05/30/2024 11:40:32
CPSP 4 VEHICLE XCEPT MTRCYCLE
Bail Amount: None Listed

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST
Bail Amount: None Listed

AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND: 3/MORE OPEN SUSPENSIONS ON 3/MORE DATES
Bail Amount: None Listed

9. Hebert, James Edward

Niagara County Sheriff's Department
Booking Date/Time: 05/30/2024 10:03:36
REVOKE PRESUMPTIVE RELEASE, PAROLE, COND RELEASE, PRS STATUS
Bail Amount: None Listed

10. Tweed, Anthony Gerald

Niagara County Sheriff's Department
Booking Date/Time: 05/29/2024 18:14:34
CRIM POSSESS CONTRLD SUBST 2ND:NARCOTIC DRUG 4 OZS OR MORE
Bail Amount: None Listed

11. Carter, Fabian Levell

Niagara County Sheriff's Department
Booking Date/Time: 05/29/2024 15:51:07
DWI: 2 PREVIOUS CONVICTIONS DESIGNATED OFFENSES IN 10 YEARS
Bail Amount: None Listed

12. Martinelli, Jill Ann

Niagara County Sheriff's Department
Booking Date/Time: 05/29/2024 15:40:52
GRAND LARCENY 3RD DEGREE: PROPERTY VALUE EXCEEDS $3000
Bail Amount: None Listed

13. Davis, Roy Elias

Niagara County Sheriff's Department
Booking Date/Time: 05/29/2024 15:09:47
BURGLARY-1ST: USE OR THREATEN USE OF DANGEROUS INSTRUMENT
Bail Amount: $50,000.00

CRIMINAL POSSESSION WEAPON 3- PREVIOUS CONVICTION
Bail Amount: None Listed

14. Shoemaker, Margaret

Niagara County Sheriff's Department
Booking Date/Time: 05/29/2024 11:22:41
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED- 1ST OFFENSE
Bail Amount: None Listed

15. Jeffords, Kayleigh Diane

Niagara County Sheriff's Department
Booking Date/Time: 05/29/2024 10:57:30
CPW-2ND:LOADED FIREARM-OTHER THAN IN PERSON'S HOME/BUSINESS
Bail Amount: $5,000.00

16. Turner, Bethany Ann

Niagara County Sheriff's Department
Booking Date/Time: 05/29/2024 10:53:17
OFFER FILE FALSE INSTRUMNT-2ND
Bail Amount: None Listed

17. Sobers, Eric Monroe

Niagara County Sheriff's Department
Booking Date/Time: 05/29/2024 10:39:25
OBSTRUCT GOVERNMENTL ADMIN 2ND
Bail Amount: None Listed

PETIT LARCENY
Bail Amount: None Listed

PETIT LARCENY
Bail Amount: None Listed

18. Hindle, Devin K

Niagara County Sheriff's Department
Booking Date/Time: 05/29/2024 10:33:48
CPW-2ND:LOADED FIREARM-OTHER THAN IN PERSON'S HOME/BUSINESS
Bail Amount: None Listed

19. Ballesteros, Claudia Patricia

Niagara County Sheriff's Department
Booking Date/Time: 05/28/2024 21:27:04
Fugitive
Bail Amount: None Listed

20. Jefferson, Stephan Shaquan

Niagara County Sheriff's Department
Booking Date/Time: 05/28/2024 18:34:18
Courtesy Hold
Bail Amount: None Listed

21. Miller, Kishaun Deshawn

Niagara County Sheriff's Department
Booking Date/Time: 05/28/2024 18:12:53
ROB 1ST/DISPLAY FIREARM
Bail Amount: $10,000.00

Booking Date/Time: 05/28/2024 18:12:53
CPSP 4 - FIREARMS
Bail Amount: None Listed

22. Guo, Eric

Niagara County Sheriff's Department
Booking Date/Time: 05/28/2024 17:44:25
United States Marshal Remand
Bail Amount: None Listed

23. Day, Kevin Andrewserak

Niagara County Sheriff's Department
Booking Date/Time: 05/28/2024 15:43:43
PROMOTE A SEXUAL PERFORMANCE BY A CHILD <17 yrs of age
Bail Amount: None Listed

24. Frey, Johnathan Salvatore

Niagara County Sheriff's Department
Booking Date/Time: 05/28/2024 15:13:58
REVOKE PRESUMPTIVE RELEASE, PAROLE, COND RELEASE, PRS STATUS
Bail Amount: None Listed

25. Sealey, Dondrell Marque

Niagara County Sheriff's Department
Booking Date/Time: 05/28/2024 15:08:28
CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST
Bail Amount: None Listed

26. Filipovich, Shawn Patrick

Niagara County Sheriff's Department
Booking Date/Time: 05/28/2024 11:18:33
BURGLARY-3RD DEG:ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME
Bail Amount: None Listed

27. Apolito, John Frank

Niagara County Sheriff's Department
Booking Date/Time: 05/28/2024 10:51:48
CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON-2ND DEGREE: LOADED FIREARM
Bail Amount: $20,000.00

28. Prest, Jacob Casey

Niagara County Sheriff's Department
Booking Date/Time: 05/26/2024 09:50:30
ASSAULT -3RD
Bail Amount: $1,000.00

29. Lowe, Jermaine Vonta

Niagara County Sheriff's Department
Booking Date/Time: 05/24/2024 18:11:41
CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST
Bail Amount: None Listed

30. Lajoie, James Merle

Niagara County Sheriff's Department
Booking Date/Time: 05/24/2024 14:03:38
United States Marshal Remand
Bail Amount: None Listed

