30 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week

These 30 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses.

Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

1. Falbo, Tanya Marie

Booking Date/Time: 05/30/2024 20:29:58

HARASSMENT 2ND- PHYSICAL CONTACT

Bail Amount: None Listed

2. Stephens, Sincere Maurice

Booking Date/Time: 05/30/2024 19:29:03

CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG INT/SELL

Bail Amount: $7,500.00

3. White, Gregory

Booking Date/Time: 05/30/2024 19:22:33

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST

Bail Amount: $7,500.00

4. Bennett, Travis Jason

Booking Date/Time: 05/30/2024 19:06:33

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST

Bail Amount: $7,500.00

Booking Date/Time: 05/30/2024 19:06:33

CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG INT/SELL

Bail Amount: None Listed

5. Russell, Johnny Quame

Booking Date/Time: 05/30/2024 18:37:22

AGGRAVATED FAMILY OFFENSE-MORE THAN 1 OFFENSE WITHIN 5 YRS

Bail Amount: None Listed

6. Torres-Goodrich, Delia M

Booking Date/Time: 05/30/2024 17:27:24

DISOBEY MANDATE EXC JL 753A-2

Bail Amount: None Listed

7. Nieves, Albert

Booking Date/Time: 05/30/2024 15:29:45

ACT IN MANNER INJUR CHILD LESS THAN 17

Bail Amount: $5,000.00

8. Mayfield, Keonta Jaquess

Booking Date/Time: 05/30/2024 11:40:32

CPSP 4 VEHICLE XCEPT MTRCYCLE

Bail Amount: None Listed

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST

Bail Amount: None Listed

AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND: 3/MORE OPEN SUSPENSIONS ON 3/MORE DATES

Bail Amount: None Listed

9. Hebert, James Edward

Booking Date/Time: 05/30/2024 10:03:36

REVOKE PRESUMPTIVE RELEASE, PAROLE, COND RELEASE, PRS STATUS

Bail Amount: None Listed

10. Tweed, Anthony Gerald

Booking Date/Time: 05/29/2024 18:14:34

CRIM POSSESS CONTRLD SUBST 2ND:NARCOTIC DRUG 4 OZS OR MORE

Bail Amount: None Listed

11. Carter, Fabian Levell

Booking Date/Time: 05/29/2024 15:51:07

DWI: 2 PREVIOUS CONVICTIONS DESIGNATED OFFENSES IN 10 YEARS

Bail Amount: None Listed

12. Martinelli, Jill Ann

Booking Date/Time: 05/29/2024 15:40:52

GRAND LARCENY 3RD DEGREE: PROPERTY VALUE EXCEEDS $3000

Bail Amount: None Listed

13. Davis, Roy Elias

Booking Date/Time: 05/29/2024 15:09:47

BURGLARY-1ST: USE OR THREATEN USE OF DANGEROUS INSTRUMENT

Bail Amount: $50,000.00

CRIMINAL POSSESSION WEAPON 3- PREVIOUS CONVICTION

Bail Amount: None Listed

14. Shoemaker, Margaret

Booking Date/Time: 05/29/2024 11:22:41

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED- 1ST OFFENSE

Bail Amount: None Listed

15. Jeffords, Kayleigh Diane

Booking Date/Time: 05/29/2024 10:57:30

CPW-2ND:LOADED FIREARM-OTHER THAN IN PERSON'S HOME/BUSINESS

Bail Amount: $5,000.00

16. Turner, Bethany Ann

Booking Date/Time: 05/29/2024 10:53:17

OFFER FILE FALSE INSTRUMNT-2ND

Bail Amount: None Listed

17. Sobers, Eric Monroe

Booking Date/Time: 05/29/2024 10:39:25

OBSTRUCT GOVERNMENTL ADMIN 2ND

Bail Amount: None Listed

PETIT LARCENY

Bail Amount: None Listed

PETIT LARCENY

Bail Amount: None Listed

18. Hindle, Devin K

Booking Date/Time: 05/29/2024 10:33:48

CPW-2ND:LOADED FIREARM-OTHER THAN IN PERSON'S HOME/BUSINESS

Bail Amount: None Listed

19. Ballesteros, Claudia Patricia

Booking Date/Time: 05/28/2024 21:27:04

Fugitive

Bail Amount: None Listed

20. Jefferson, Stephan Shaquan

Booking Date/Time: 05/28/2024 18:34:18

Courtesy Hold

Bail Amount: None Listed

21. Miller, Kishaun Deshawn

Booking Date/Time: 05/28/2024 18:12:53

ROB 1ST/DISPLAY FIREARM

Bail Amount: $10,000.00

Booking Date/Time: 05/28/2024 18:12:53

CPSP 4 - FIREARMS

Bail Amount: None Listed

22. Guo, Eric

Booking Date/Time: 05/28/2024 17:44:25

United States Marshal Remand

Bail Amount: None Listed

23. Day, Kevin Andrewserak

Booking Date/Time: 05/28/2024 15:43:43

PROMOTE A SEXUAL PERFORMANCE BY A CHILD <17 yrs of age

Bail Amount: None Listed

24. Frey, Johnathan Salvatore

Booking Date/Time: 05/28/2024 15:13:58

REVOKE PRESUMPTIVE RELEASE, PAROLE, COND RELEASE, PRS STATUS

Bail Amount: None Listed

25. Sealey, Dondrell Marque

Booking Date/Time: 05/28/2024 15:08:28

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST

Bail Amount: None Listed

26. Filipovich, Shawn Patrick

Booking Date/Time: 05/28/2024 11:18:33

BURGLARY-3RD DEG:ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME

Bail Amount: None Listed

27. Apolito, John Frank

Booking Date/Time: 05/28/2024 10:51:48

CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON-2ND DEGREE: LOADED FIREARM

Bail Amount: $20,000.00

28. Prest, Jacob Casey

Booking Date/Time: 05/26/2024 09:50:30

ASSAULT -3RD

Bail Amount: $1,000.00

29. Lowe, Jermaine Vonta

Booking Date/Time: 05/24/2024 18:11:41

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST

Bail Amount: None Listed

30. Lajoie, James Merle

Booking Date/Time: 05/24/2024 14:03:38

United States Marshal Remand

Bail Amount: None Listed

