28 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week

These 28 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses.

Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

1. Plyman, Patrick Allen

Booking Date/Time: 05/09/2024 13:07:26
GRAND LARCENY 3RD DEGREE
Bail Amount: None Listed

2. Davia, Justus Anthony

Booking Date/Time: 05/09/2024 12:56:56
PRESUMPTN CONDUCT WITH KNOWLDG
Bail Amount: None Listed

ACT IN MANNER INJUR CHILD LESS THAN 17
Bail Amount: None Listed

3. Nalbone, Zakery Joseph

Booking Date/Time: 05/09/2024 07:56:27
CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND
Bail Amount: None Listed

4. Pittler, Jessica Lynn

Booking Date/Time: 05/09/2024 02:43:18
CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST
Bail Amount: None Listed

5. Gawrysiak, Daniel Matthew

Booking Date/Time: 05/09/2024 01:38:24
CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH DEGREE
Bail Amount: None Listed

CRIM POSS CONTR SUBST
Bail Amount: None Listed

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST
Bail Amount: None Listed

6. Pippard, Robert Vincent

Booking Date/Time: 05/08/2024 18:05:52
CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND
Bail Amount: None Listed

DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Bail Amount: None Listed

7. Ferguson, Randi Alexa

Booking Date/Time: 05/08/2024 17:43:19
CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST
Bail Amount: $20,000.00

8. Szabo, Zoltan

Booking Date/Time: 05/08/2024 17:34:54
RESISTING ARREST
Bail Amount: $5,000.00

CRIM POSSESSION STOLN PROP 4TH
Bail Amount: None Listed

9. Crumpton, Jorde Saddiq

Booking Date/Time: 05/08/2024 16:49:01
OBSTRUCT GOVERNMENTL ADMIN 2ND
Bail Amount: $1,500.00

10. Hayat, Rafaqat

Booking Date/Time: 05/08/2024 15:35:22
United States Marshal Remand
Bail Amount: None Listed

11. Singh, Damanjod

Booking Date/Time: 05/08/2024 15:15:10
United States Marshal Remand
Bail Amount: None Listed

12. Ghai, Tushar

Booking Date/Time: 05/08/2024 15:14:27
United States Marshal Remand
Bail Amount: None Listed

13. Moore, James Arlen

Booking Date/Time: 05/08/2024 13:03:49
UNSPECIFIED VIOLATION OF FAMILY COURT ACT
Bail Amount: None Listed

14. Murray, Frederick Deshawn

Booking Date/Time: 05/08/2024 11:20:04
PETIT LARCENY
Bail Amount: None Listed

Booking Date/Time: 05/08/2024 11:20:04
BAIL JUMPING 3RD DEGREE
Bail Amount: None Listed

15. Baughman, Joseph Michael

Booking Date/Time: 05/07/2024 17:34:41
RESISTING ARREST
Bail Amount: $7,500.00

CONCEAL/ALTER/DESTROY PHYS EVI
Bail Amount: None Listed

PETIT LARCENY
Bail Amount: None Listed

16. Toney, Shaquor Belorean

Booking Date/Time: 05/07/2024 17:31:03
DISOBEY MANDATE EXC JL 753A-2
Bail Amount: None Listed

17. Brabec, Steven Gilbert

Booking Date/Time: 05/07/2024 17:19:21
PETIT LARCENY
Bail Amount: $5,000.00

PETIT LARCENY
Bail Amount: None Listed

BURGLARY-3RD DEG:ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME
Bail Amount: None Listed

18. Thiele, Emily Margaret

Booking Date/Time: 05/07/2024 11:56:39
CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG INT/SELL
Bail Amount: $5,000.00

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST
Bail Amount: None Listed

19. Bauer, Bridget

Booking Date/Time: 05/07/2024 11:47:59
CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG INT/SELL
Bail Amount: None Listed

20. Kowalik, Jenee R

Booking Date/Time: 05/07/2024 11:41:30
CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG
Bail Amount: None Listed

21. Vigorito, Steven George

Booking Date/Time: 05/07/2024 11:00:59
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 4
Bail Amount: None Listed

BURGLARY-3RD DEG:ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME
Bail Amount: None Listed

22. Miranda, Joseph Vincent

Booking Date/Time: 05/06/2024 20:12:00
ASSAULT 3RD DEGREE: WITH INTENT TO CAUSE PHYSICAL INJURY
Bail Amount: $1.00

DISOBEY MANDATE EXC JL 753A-2
Bail Amount: None Listed

23. Brandow, Lily Ann

Booking Date/Time: 05/06/2024 17:03:51
United States Marshal Remand
Bail Amount: None Listed

24. Broadus, Antonio Markel

Booking Date/Time: 05/06/2024 16:57:26
United States Marshal Remand
Bail Amount: None Listed

25. Becker, Sarah Jane

Booking Date/Time: 05/06/2024 12:07:34
OPERATING MOTOR VEHICLE IMPAIRED BY DRUGS 1ST OFFENSE
Bail Amount: $1,000.00

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST
Bail Amount: None Listed

26. Restivo, Angela Felicia

Booking Date/Time: 05/05/2024 10:01:40
DISOBEY MANDATE EXC JL 753A-2
Bail Amount: $1.00

DISOBEY MANDATE EXC JL 753A-2
Bail Amount: None Listed

ASSAULT 2-W/INTENT CAUSE INJ TO OFFICER/FIREMAN/EMT/XING GRD
Bail Amount: None Listed

OBSTRUCT GOVERNMENTL ADMIN 2ND
Bail Amount: None Listed

CRIM POSS WEAP - 4TH DEG
Bail Amount: None Listed

27. Newton, Tonya Lee

Booking Date/Time: 05/04/2024 12:12:42
PETIT LARCENY
Bail Amount: $1,000.00

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST
Bail Amount: None Listed

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST
Bail Amount: None Listed

28. Urbina Molina, Jonathan Ricardo

Booking Date/Time: 05/03/2024 16:50:23
United States Marshal Remand
Bail Amount: None Listed

