28 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week

These 28 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses.

Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

1. Plyman, Patrick Allen

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/09/2024 13:07:26

GRAND LARCENY 3RD DEGREE

Bail Amount: None Listed

2. Davia, Justus Anthony

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/09/2024 12:56:56

PRESUMPTN CONDUCT WITH KNOWLDG

Bail Amount: None Listed

ACT IN MANNER INJUR CHILD LESS THAN 17

Bail Amount: None Listed

3. Nalbone, Zakery Joseph

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/09/2024 07:56:27

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

Bail Amount: None Listed

4. Pittler, Jessica Lynn

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/09/2024 02:43:18

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST

Bail Amount: None Listed

5. Gawrysiak, Daniel Matthew

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/09/2024 01:38:24

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH DEGREE

Bail Amount: None Listed

CRIM POSS CONTR SUBST

Bail Amount: None Listed

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST

Bail Amount: None Listed

6. Pippard, Robert Vincent

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/08/2024 18:05:52

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND

Bail Amount: None Listed

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Bail Amount: None Listed

7. Ferguson, Randi Alexa

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/08/2024 17:43:19

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST

Bail Amount: $20,000.00

8. Szabo, Zoltan

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/08/2024 17:34:54

RESISTING ARREST

Bail Amount: $5,000.00

CRIM POSSESSION STOLN PROP 4TH

Bail Amount: None Listed

9. Crumpton, Jorde Saddiq

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/08/2024 16:49:01

OBSTRUCT GOVERNMENTL ADMIN 2ND

Bail Amount: $1,500.00

10. Hayat, Rafaqat

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/08/2024 15:35:22

United States Marshal Remand

Bail Amount: None Listed

11. Singh, Damanjod

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/08/2024 15:15:10

United States Marshal Remand

Bail Amount: None Listed

12. Ghai, Tushar

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/08/2024 15:14:27

United States Marshal Remand

Bail Amount: None Listed

13. Moore, James Arlen

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/08/2024 13:03:49

UNSPECIFIED VIOLATION OF FAMILY COURT ACT

Bail Amount: None Listed

14. Murray, Frederick Deshawn

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/08/2024 11:20:04

PETIT LARCENY

Bail Amount: None Listed

Booking Date/Time: 05/08/2024 11:20:04

BAIL JUMPING 3RD DEGREE

Bail Amount: None Listed

15. Baughman, Joseph Michael

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/07/2024 17:34:41

RESISTING ARREST

Bail Amount: $7,500.00

CONCEAL/ALTER/DESTROY PHYS EVI

Bail Amount: None Listed

PETIT LARCENY

Bail Amount: None Listed

16. Toney, Shaquor Belorean

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/07/2024 17:31:03

DISOBEY MANDATE EXC JL 753A-2

Bail Amount: None Listed

17. Brabec, Steven Gilbert

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/07/2024 17:19:21

PETIT LARCENY

Bail Amount: $5,000.00

PETIT LARCENY

Bail Amount: None Listed

BURGLARY-3RD DEG:ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME

Bail Amount: None Listed

18. Thiele, Emily Margaret

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/07/2024 11:56:39

CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG INT/SELL

Bail Amount: $5,000.00

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST

Bail Amount: None Listed

19. Bauer, Bridget

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/07/2024 11:47:59

CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG INT/SELL

Bail Amount: None Listed

20. Kowalik, Jenee R

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/07/2024 11:41:30

CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG

Bail Amount: None Listed

21. Vigorito, Steven George

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/07/2024 11:00:59

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 4

Bail Amount: None Listed

BURGLARY-3RD DEG:ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME

Bail Amount: None Listed

22. Miranda, Joseph Vincent

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/06/2024 20:12:00

ASSAULT 3RD DEGREE: WITH INTENT TO CAUSE PHYSICAL INJURY

Bail Amount: $1.00

DISOBEY MANDATE EXC JL 753A-2

Bail Amount: None Listed

23. Brandow, Lily Ann

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/06/2024 17:03:51

United States Marshal Remand

Bail Amount: None Listed

24. Broadus, Antonio Markel

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/06/2024 16:57:26

United States Marshal Remand

Bail Amount: None Listed

25. Becker, Sarah Jane

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/06/2024 12:07:34

OPERATING MOTOR VEHICLE IMPAIRED BY DRUGS 1ST OFFENSE

Bail Amount: $1,000.00

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST

Bail Amount: None Listed

26. Restivo, Angela Felicia

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/05/2024 10:01:40

DISOBEY MANDATE EXC JL 753A-2

Bail Amount: $1.00

DISOBEY MANDATE EXC JL 753A-2

Bail Amount: None Listed

ASSAULT 2-W/INTENT CAUSE INJ TO OFFICER/FIREMAN/EMT/XING GRD

Bail Amount: None Listed

OBSTRUCT GOVERNMENTL ADMIN 2ND

Bail Amount: None Listed

CRIM POSS WEAP - 4TH DEG

Bail Amount: None Listed

27. Newton, Tonya Lee

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/04/2024 12:12:42

PETIT LARCENY

Bail Amount: $1,000.00

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST

Bail Amount: None Listed

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST

Bail Amount: None Listed

28. Urbina Molina, Jonathan Ricardo

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 05/03/2024 16:50:23

United States Marshal Remand

Bail Amount: None Listed

Get our free mobile app