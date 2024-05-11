28 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week
These 28 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses.
Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
1. Plyman, Patrick Allen
Booking Date/Time: 05/09/2024 13:07:26
GRAND LARCENY 3RD DEGREE
Bail Amount: None Listed
2. Davia, Justus Anthony
Booking Date/Time: 05/09/2024 12:56:56
PRESUMPTN CONDUCT WITH KNOWLDG
Bail Amount: None Listed
ACT IN MANNER INJUR CHILD LESS THAN 17
Bail Amount: None Listed
3. Nalbone, Zakery Joseph
Booking Date/Time: 05/09/2024 07:56:27
CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND
Bail Amount: None Listed
4. Pittler, Jessica Lynn
Booking Date/Time: 05/09/2024 02:43:18
CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST
Bail Amount: None Listed
5. Gawrysiak, Daniel Matthew
Booking Date/Time: 05/09/2024 01:38:24
CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH DEGREE
Bail Amount: None Listed
CRIM POSS CONTR SUBST
Bail Amount: None Listed
CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST
Bail Amount: None Listed
6. Pippard, Robert Vincent
Booking Date/Time: 05/08/2024 18:05:52
CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND
Bail Amount: None Listed
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Bail Amount: None Listed
7. Ferguson, Randi Alexa
Booking Date/Time: 05/08/2024 17:43:19
CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST
Bail Amount: $20,000.00
8. Szabo, Zoltan
Booking Date/Time: 05/08/2024 17:34:54
RESISTING ARREST
Bail Amount: $5,000.00
CRIM POSSESSION STOLN PROP 4TH
Bail Amount: None Listed
9. Crumpton, Jorde Saddiq
Booking Date/Time: 05/08/2024 16:49:01
OBSTRUCT GOVERNMENTL ADMIN 2ND
Bail Amount: $1,500.00
10. Hayat, Rafaqat
Booking Date/Time: 05/08/2024 15:35:22
United States Marshal Remand
Bail Amount: None Listed
11. Singh, Damanjod
Booking Date/Time: 05/08/2024 15:15:10
United States Marshal Remand
Bail Amount: None Listed
12. Ghai, Tushar
Booking Date/Time: 05/08/2024 15:14:27
United States Marshal Remand
Bail Amount: None Listed
13. Moore, James Arlen
Booking Date/Time: 05/08/2024 13:03:49
UNSPECIFIED VIOLATION OF FAMILY COURT ACT
Bail Amount: None Listed
14. Murray, Frederick Deshawn
Booking Date/Time: 05/08/2024 11:20:04
PETIT LARCENY
Bail Amount: None Listed
Booking Date/Time: 05/08/2024 11:20:04
BAIL JUMPING 3RD DEGREE
Bail Amount: None Listed
15. Baughman, Joseph Michael
Booking Date/Time: 05/07/2024 17:34:41
RESISTING ARREST
Bail Amount: $7,500.00
CONCEAL/ALTER/DESTROY PHYS EVI
Bail Amount: None Listed
PETIT LARCENY
Bail Amount: None Listed
16. Toney, Shaquor Belorean
Booking Date/Time: 05/07/2024 17:31:03
DISOBEY MANDATE EXC JL 753A-2
Bail Amount: None Listed
17. Brabec, Steven Gilbert
Booking Date/Time: 05/07/2024 17:19:21
PETIT LARCENY
Bail Amount: $5,000.00
PETIT LARCENY
Bail Amount: None Listed
BURGLARY-3RD DEG:ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME
Bail Amount: None Listed
18. Thiele, Emily Margaret
Booking Date/Time: 05/07/2024 11:56:39
CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG INT/SELL
Bail Amount: $5,000.00
CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST
Bail Amount: None Listed
19. Bauer, Bridget
Booking Date/Time: 05/07/2024 11:47:59
CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG INT/SELL
Bail Amount: None Listed
20. Kowalik, Jenee R
Booking Date/Time: 05/07/2024 11:41:30
CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG
Bail Amount: None Listed
21. Vigorito, Steven George
Booking Date/Time: 05/07/2024 11:00:59
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 4
Bail Amount: None Listed
BURGLARY-3RD DEG:ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME
Bail Amount: None Listed
22. Miranda, Joseph Vincent
Booking Date/Time: 05/06/2024 20:12:00
ASSAULT 3RD DEGREE: WITH INTENT TO CAUSE PHYSICAL INJURY
Bail Amount: $1.00
DISOBEY MANDATE EXC JL 753A-2
Bail Amount: None Listed
23. Brandow, Lily Ann
Booking Date/Time: 05/06/2024 17:03:51
United States Marshal Remand
Bail Amount: None Listed
24. Broadus, Antonio Markel
Booking Date/Time: 05/06/2024 16:57:26
United States Marshal Remand
Bail Amount: None Listed
25. Becker, Sarah Jane
Booking Date/Time: 05/06/2024 12:07:34
OPERATING MOTOR VEHICLE IMPAIRED BY DRUGS 1ST OFFENSE
Bail Amount: $1,000.00
CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST
Bail Amount: None Listed
26. Restivo, Angela Felicia
Booking Date/Time: 05/05/2024 10:01:40
DISOBEY MANDATE EXC JL 753A-2
Bail Amount: $1.00
DISOBEY MANDATE EXC JL 753A-2
Bail Amount: None Listed
ASSAULT 2-W/INTENT CAUSE INJ TO OFFICER/FIREMAN/EMT/XING GRD
Bail Amount: None Listed
OBSTRUCT GOVERNMENTL ADMIN 2ND
Bail Amount: None Listed
CRIM POSS WEAP - 4TH DEG
Bail Amount: None Listed
27. Newton, Tonya Lee
Booking Date/Time: 05/04/2024 12:12:42
PETIT LARCENY
Bail Amount: $1,000.00
CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST
Bail Amount: None Listed
CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST
Bail Amount: None Listed
28. Urbina Molina, Jonathan Ricardo
Booking Date/Time: 05/03/2024 16:50:23
United States Marshal Remand
Bail Amount: None Listed
