Some In New York Will See Huge Reduction To Utility Bills

Certain households in New York State will be able to save massive amounts of money on their energy bills thanks to a new program. As prices continue to rise, this new program will offer some relief for some families in the state.

Google To Buy Smart Thermostat Maker Nest For 3.2 Billion Getty Images loading...

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the New York State Public Service Commission has approved a new pilot program that will help low-income households. The Energy Affordability Guarantee pilot program will allow low-income families, who fully electrify their space and water heating through the EmPower+ program, to save money on energy bills. Approximately 1,000 EmPower+ program participants will pay no more than six percent of their yearly household income toward electricity costs.

In order to be eligible for the Energy Affordability Guarantee pilot program a household must meet the income eligibility for low-income programs and must have their home electrified through the EmPower+ program. Funding for the program is provided through a $50 million appropriation in the Fiscal Year 2025 State Budget. Governor Hochul said,

“Affordability is a top priority, and we’re making much-needed investments to help low-income New Yorkers affordably electrify their homes. With the Energy Affordability Guarantee, we’re overcoming barriers to clean energy adoption for the most vulnerable families across the state.”

New York State also offers heating and cooling assistance to low-income families through the Home Energy Assistance Program, better known as, HEAP. Cooling assistance for the summer has closed and heating assistance hasn't opened for the winter season yet. You can find HEAP information on the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance's website.

Get our free mobile app