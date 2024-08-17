These cities in New York State have the most strip clubs. I know that talking about the sex industry can be taboo, but there are plenty of strip club connoisseurs who are looking for new places to visit. Many women can afford to take care of their children, pay for school, and even fund their entrepreneurial dreams by taking it all off. And let's be real, lots of people enjoy going to strip clubs to be entertained.

No matter how much society might condem stripping, people have enjoyed it throughout history. According to BucksClubs.com,

"Even though the term “striptease” wasn’t recorded until the 1930s, historians have found plenty of evidence that exotic dancers have been entertaining lucky audiences for 400 years or more. Old texts and illustrations feature multiple depictions of entertainers seductively removing their clothing, dancing in time to various music from the times."

According to Payscale, the hourly rate for exotic dancers in New York City can range from $12 to $61, and even higher depending on the location of the club, how busy it is, and the stripper's popularity. The total pay can range from $30k to $425k.

Tuscl did some math and compiled a list of cities in the United States with the most strip clubs (per 100K population, among the top 53 metropolitan areas). Three cities in New York State made the list (only metro areas with a population of over 1,000,000 were included).

Rochester, NY - Rate of 0.37 with 4 strip clubs

Buffalo, NY - Rate of 0.53 with 6 strip clubs

New York, NY - Rate of 0.66 with 129 strip clubs

