New York State Supreme Court Judge Threatens To Shoot Black Teens

Judges in the Empire State have a heavy burden to ensure people are treated fairly and equitably in our legal system. That charge also means they wield quite a bit of power in their daily activities.

However, it seems that one New York State Supreme Court Judge wanted to take her powers to the next level after she threatened to shoot several black teenagers while interacting with police officers.

The threats and other details of the interaction were captured on police body cameras near Utica, New York, after a party on July 2, 2022.

The details of this situation are now becoming publicly known after the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct issued a report detailing the incident and recommended that State Supreme Court Judge Erin P. Gall be removed from office.

According to the complaint filed with New York State, in the late night hours on July 1, 2022, and extending into the early morning hours on July 2, 2022, police arrived at a high school graduation party inside a home in New Hartford, New York, which is located in Oneida County.

When officers were on the scene, Judge Gall continuously demanded that police officers arrest four black teenagers who lost their car keys. In a profanity-laced interaction, Judge Gall said if the teens happened to look on her property for their keys, she'd "shoot them on the property." As the party broke up, the judge's rant went on for a while, including the judge using profanity with the officers on the scene.

The judge even bragged that her 18-year-old son beat up some partygoers, saying her son "put the smackdown" on another kid at the party.

Judge Gall, who earns more than $230,000 yearly in taxpayer money, has only been recently suspended from the bench. That suspension came after the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct report.

According to CBS News, Judge Gall is planning to appeal the decision.

Now, we wait for the New York State Court of Appeals to decide whether Judge Gall should lose her job.

