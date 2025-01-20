Which New York City Has The Highest STD Rates In The State?

It seems that no matter what public health officials do, Sexually Transmitted Disease and Infection rates have continued to increase all over the nation. Several states in America have seen STD/STI rates increase significantly, and whether we like it or not, the Empire State isn't exempt from these trends.

It was just a few months ago when state officials were warning about a sharp increase in syphilis infections, along with the arrival of a rare sexually transmitted super fungus being found in the state. Knowing this, you would think that people would take better precautions, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

A new report has come out listing the STD/STI rates in the top 100 cities in America, and it's quite surprising here that the cities of New York rank compared to each other and the nation. Perhaps the most surprising thing about this new report is the city that has the highest rate of infection in the county.

What City Has The Highest STD Rates In The United States?

Innerbody Research complied data from the CDC, US Census Bureau, Planned Parenthood, Mayo Clinic, and others about STD rates and treatment options to rank the top 100 American cities on how prevalent STD/STI infections are in those cities.

Nationally, some rates of some STIs, like gonorrhea and chlamydia, have gone down. At the same time, others like syphilis have increased. While things are getting relatively better, they are not good by any means.

The top 5 cities are pretty surprising when you break down the data. Detroit tops the list of cities, with Philadelphia, Montgomery, Alabama, Memphis, Tennessee, and Baltimore rounding out the list.

How Does New York's City's Rank?

Perhaps the biggest surprise for this list is where the cities of the Empire State fall on the list.

New York City, the highest-rank city in New York State for its STD/STI rant, sits in the at 20th on the list. Rochester is next on the list, coming in at 70th nationwide, Buffalo sits at 82nd place, Syracuse is 90th, and Albany comes in at 95th.

The US Department of Health and Human Services, which has an STI National Strategic Plan, hopes that Americans will take steps to drive some of these rates down.

The data from this report is pretty detailed; you can read the entire report here to get more information.