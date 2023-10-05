Almost 100,000 New York State Residents May Lose Their Licenses

The New York Department of Motor Vehicles is warning that some drivers in the state are at imminent risk of having their licenses suspended if they don't take action immediately. A policy that was implemented during the pandemic is behind the potential upcoming suspensions.

According to Patch, if your license expired between March 1, 2020, and Oct. 31, 2021, and you renewed it online and submitted a self-certified vision test, you may be at risk of suspension. The COVID-19 pandemic policy allowed drivers to defer their vision tests, which are required for license renewal. The DMV has issued an alert warning anyone who deferred their test that the deadline is near. If you self-certified your vision test during the aforementioned period, you will need to take a vision test and submit your results by November 26, 2023.

Here's What To Do To Avoid Having Your Driver's License Suspended

You will need to take a vision test. If you take and pass your test with an NYS-approved provider, you won't need to send the vision test results to the DMV because the provider will enter the results for you. You can find a state-approved provider here.

If you choose to take your vision test at a provider not approved by the state, you will need to complete an MV-619 Vision Test Report, which you can find here, and you must submit it to the DMV. You can send it in electronically or via snail mail to:

License Production Bureau

PO Box 2688-ESP

Albany, NY 12220-0668

Attn: Vision Registry

Do not mail anything other than your completed MV-619 test to the address listed above.

Your local DMV can also test your vision.

