New York Is The Least Free State In America

New York State is at the bottom of the list when it comes to freedom. A new study ranks all the states based on personal, regulatory, and economic freedoms. Here's a look at freedoms in New York.

Many people might say they already knew that New York limits residents' freedoms. The Cato Institute conducted a study to determine the most and least free states based on facts and data.

The overall freedom ranking is a combination of personal and economic freedoms. Based on more than 230 state and local public policies.

The Most Free State In America Is New Hampshire

It might be surprising, but this New England state ranks the highest when it comes to freedoms. New Hampshire ranks #1 for economic freedoms, based on factors like state and local taxation, land-use, and health insurance. It ranks #2 for gun rights, #2 for educational freedom, and #11 for travel freedom.

When it comes to New York State, the freedoms are much more limited, based on the Cato report.

New York Ranks Last Of All States When It Comes To Freedom

Here are some of the highlights from the report about New York:

Economic Freedom - #50

State Taxation - #45

Government Debt - #50

Land-Use Freedom - #45

Lawsuit Freedom - #49

Gun Rights - #42

Asset Forfeiture - #29

Tobacco Freedom - #49

It's not all bad though, New York State does rank higher in regard to some freedoms:

Gambling Freedom - #21

Marriage Freedom - #20

Cannabis and Salvia Freedom - #16

Occupational Freedom - #16

