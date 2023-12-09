Judges Make Major Changes To New York State’s Gun Laws

Gun advocates in New York are celebrating after judges struck down portions of the state's concealed carry law. The provisions of the law were blocked by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

New York passed its "Concealed Carry Improvement Act" last year and many gun owners were not happy about it. According to Fox News, three judges deemed parts of the law unconstitutional. They struck down the requirement that people applying for a permit disclose their social media accounts for review. They also ruled that the state cannot prohibit guns on private property that is accessible to the public and a restriction on carrying concealed weapons in churches and houses of worship.

Parts of the law, however, will remain in effect. The requirement for gun applicants to show good moral character and share their household and family members on their permit remains. New York State can also enforce concealed carry bans in places like theaters, bars, and public parks.

Improving the Strength of Red Flag Laws

Legislation S.9113-A/A.10502 expands who may file an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) petition to include health care practitioners who have examined an individual within the last six months.

Microstamping Ammunition

Legislation S.4116-A/A.7926-A requires the Division of Criminal Justice Services to certify or decline to certify that microstamping-enabled pistols are technologically viable and if certified as viable, to establish programs and processes for the implementation of such technology; and establishes the crime of the unlawful sale of a non-microstamping-enabled firearm.

Closing Loopholes & Defining 'Firearms'

Legislation S.9456/A.10504 expands the definition of a "firearm" to include any weapon not defined in the Penal Law that is designed or may readily be converted to expel a projectile by action of an explosive. This is intended to capture firearms that have been modified to be shot from an arm brace, which are evading our current definitions of firearms and rifles.

Social Media Content Regulation

Legislation S.9465/A.10501 creates a new Task Force on Social Media and Violent Extremism. Housed in the Office of the Attorney General, the Task Force will study and investigate the role of social media companies in promoting and facilitating violent extremism and domestic terrorism online.

You can find out more about each of the laws here.

