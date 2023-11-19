New York State Will Now Automatically Seal People&#8217;s Criminal Records

New York State Will Now Automatically Seal People’s Criminal Records

Getty Images

Both the New York State Assembly and Senate have passed the Clean Slate Act. Now, many people will have their criminal records automatically sealed. As long as the person stays out of trouble, their criminal conviction won't be accessible to employers, landlords, and others.

Getty Images
loading...

The Clean Act Bill was designed to stop certain criminal offenses from holding certain offenders back as they try to move forward in life,

Individuals who commit a crime and later pay their debt to society should not be perpetually burdened by a criminal record. Having a criminal record impedes one's ability to obtain housing, secure work, and participate fully in modern society. We cannot expect successful rehabilitation without providing these individuals with a way forward that is not encumbered by their past mistakes. This act will allow for automatic sealing of certain criminal records to clear that path.

.

How Does The Clean Slate Act Work?

Getty Images
loading...

While the act stops many people from accessing a person's criminal record, there are exemptions. In certain instances, a criminal record can be unsealed,

These relevant and necessary purposes include but are not limited to determining suitability for licensing, employment and similar activities where federal or state law requires a criminal background check be performed prior to granting licenses to or employing individuals in certain jobs, such as employment with children, elderly populations, or other vulnerable populations, as well as where federal or state law authorizes a criminal background check to be performed prior to the same type of employment or similar activity.

People with traffic or other eligible misdemeanor crimes will have their records automatically sealed after three years, provided they commit no other crime. The waiting period is eight years for felony crimes. If a person does commit another crime before the waiting period, the time will restart.

People who commit sexual offenses or Class A felonies will not be eligible to have their records sealed.

Get our free mobile app

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- November 2023

Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives. They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 11/01/2023:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Filed Under: New York State, Yasmin Young
Categories: News in New York
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM