There will be a major change to Social Security starting next month. It will be harder for some New York residents to collect their benefits. According to Smart Asset,

"In 2022, more than 3.7 million New York State residents received payments from Social Security’s main Old Age, Survivors and Disabilities Insurance (OASDI) program, including 2.7 million retired workers, 122,422 spouses and 44,582 children."

As of 2024, the Social Security tax rate is 12.4% up to $168,600. Bernie Sanders recently introduced the Social Security Expansion Act, which would have expanded benefits by $2,400 annually, but it was blocked by Senate Republicans.

New Yorkers Wont Be Able To Verify Identity For Social Security By Phone

The average callback time on SSA's phones to make an in-person appointment is over two hours; the wait for an appointment is over a month.

The Trump regime is closing two Social Security offices in New York. The office located at 75 S. Broadway, White Plains, will close on May 31, and the office located at 332 Main St., Poughkeepsie, will close on July 31. There has been a major change to Social Security, which may force some New Yorkers to have to find the closest office to visit.

In a move that is opposed by the American Association of Retired Persons, the Social Security Administration will no longer allow beneficiaries and New Yorkers applying for Social Security to verify their identity by phone starting March 31, 2025. The policy change will force in-office visits or online verification. Many younger people may think the change isn't a big deal, but for elderly people who may not be used to using technology, it could pose a problem.

In addition, Trump and Elon Musk's DOGE are cutting more than 7,000 Social Security jobs. The wait times for in person appointments will likely increase with less staff available to help.

Kathleen Romig, director of Social Security and disability policy at the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, told the AARP,

"The average callback time on SSA's phones to make an in-person appointment is over two hours; the wait for an appointment is over a month. Millions more people seeking in-person service from SSA, combined with cutting 7,000 staff, will cause further delays for everyone seeking help."

