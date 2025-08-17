3 Major Changes At Schools In New York This Fall

As back to school season quickly creeps up, there are three major changes at New York schools. The summer has flown by! I'm sure some parents are happy that school will be starting soon, so they can get their kids out of the house. There are some big changes that parents should be aware of.

All New York State Public Students Get Free Lunch

With 59 percent of New York public and charter school students being economically disadvantaged, universal free lunch is a step in the right direction. Fortunately, there are compassionate leaders in NY who realize that not only is it cruel to allow children to go hungry, but it also affects their ability to learn. Governor Kathy Hochul and the state legislature approved the 2025-2026 Fiscal Year Budget, which includes $340 million for free lunches. While many students previously received free lunch, the new plan will provide free breakfast and lunch at school, regardless of a family's income.

Cell Phones Banned From Schools

New York now requires a statewide, bell-to-bell ban on smartphones in K-12 schools. The cell phone ban applies to all public school districts, charter schools, and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES). Unless there is a special need for a cell phone with access to the Internet, students are only permitted to have cellphones without internet capability.

New York State Eliminating Regents Exam Requirement

Some students will see a major change when they get to their senior year. Students graduating during the 2027/28 school year will no longer be required to pass the Regents exam to graduate. They will still take the exam, but it will not be a determining factor in whether or not they graduate. Instead, the New York State Education Department has developed 'The Portrait of a Graduate', which will serve as the framework for the state’s education system.

