This is Why No One Can Get Rock Salt in New York State

This winter weather season is likely to go down in the record books for several reasons. Not only have several parts of New York been hit with a lot of snow, but we've also seen hurricane-force winds blow through the state several times and dealt with at least two different polar vortices.

While we learn to deal with it and find ways to make the best of it, winter in the Empire State is generally not the most pleasant season. This has been especially true this year, but the reason why is something that not many people expected to have to deal with.

Over the last few weeks, North America has been dealing with what is turning into a severe shortage of rock salt. That salt shortage has forced businesses, individual families, and municipalities all over some trouble as they needed to cut back on their efforts to keep roads, sideways, and driveways clear of snow and ice.

Communities all over Ontario, New York, and beyond have taken some extreme measures to conserve salt as several towns in New York have run out of salt, while the reserves in others are dangerously low.

One question that has been asked multiple times all over the state is: why do we have a salt shortage in the first place?

Why Are We Running Out Of Salt In New York State?

The shortage in New York State is based on a couple of different factors, the primary of which is the historic cold that has hit multiple areas of the nation this winter, which has caused more salt to be used in areas where they don't normally need a lot of salt. You couple that with the long stretches of cold weather we've seen in the Northeast, and you have a perfect storm situation with demand increases, but supply isn't able to keep up. Plus, in the Empire State, a new law has recently taken effect that limits where New York municipalities can get their salt from.

The New York Buy American Salt Act, which took effect this winter, was sponsored by then New York State Senator Tim Kennedy and signed into law by Governor Hochul, requires the state to buy salt from American salt mines only.

You put all these factors together and we have the shortage we see now. Hopefully things will improve but based on the upcoming weather reports, that's not likely.

