Getting A Reservation At 2 New York Restaurants May Be Impossible

These 2 NY restaurants are among the world's most difficult to get a reservation at. Whether it's a business meeting, graduation celebration, or birthday dinner, securing a reservation at these two restaurants may be almost impossible.

Restaurant booking experts at Dojo compiled a list of restaurants around the world that are difficult to get reservations at and two NY restaurants made the list. They used data from TikTiok content and online reviews to determine the list.

The most exclusive restaurants were discovered by analysing TikTok views for some of Google’s most exclusive restaurants. Waiting times were then confirmed by checking on the relevant restaurant websites or through Google reviews. All data is correct as of 6th June 2023.

The Hardest Restaurant In The World To Book Is...

Tucked away from the hustle & bustle of the city centre, The Bank Tavern has stood since the 1800’s. Surviving an alarming number of riots, two world wars, Bristol City Council town planners and Thatcher.

The Bank Tavern, located at 8 John St, Bristol BS1 2HR, United Kingdom, is the most difficult restaurant in the world to book. According to Dojo, the wait for a reservation is 4 years for its Sunday Roasts. I'm not even sure how you make a reservation 4 years in advance...so much can change in life and the world! I tried to book a Sunday reservation on its website, but they are blocked out, so I couldn't. The Bank Tavern has a Google rating of 4.6 based on 1,046 reviews. Meg Pope, a Local Guide on Google says,

"There’s a reason why this place has a years long waiting list-without a doubt the best roast you’ll ever eat. Don’t overlook their daily menu either-they do amazing burgers and lunch options. Also one of the best pubs in Bristol for an after work pint or a bit of bandeoke!"

The next two most difficult restaurants in the world to book are both located in New York.

2 Of The Hardest Restaurants To Book Are In New York

2. Damon Baehrel, located at 776 Co Hwy 45, Earlton, NY 12058

To put in perspective how difficult it was to make a reservation at Damon Baerel, its website explains that they took 6 years off from even accepting applications,

Due to a large reservation backlog, we had taken an extended break from accepting new reservation requests for our regular days of operation for nearly 6 years (since March 2014) to work through a portion of the waiting list.

While they have resumed accepting reservations, according to Dojo there is still a year's long wait for a reservation.

"Damon Baehrel is a chef, author, organic grower, native plant & preservation expert and owner/sole employee of DAMON BAEHREL and Sagrecrest Native Gardens, a unique 12 acre property/farm and restaurant located in Earlton, New York in the Upper Hudson Valley that is celebrating it’s 38th year in 2024! Damon is the creator of a completely self-derived, sustainable, living off the land cuisine called Native Harvest. The restaurant has become a popular destination for food enthusiasts from around the world seeking a one of a kind experience."

3. Masalawala & Sons, located at 365 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215

"Masalawala & Sons on Fifth Avenue is known for their incredible Indian food, and their waiting list proves it with over 600 people waiting for a reservation! They do accept some walk-ins, but be prepared that there are only four barstool tables on a weekday at 5pm!"

Masalawala & Sons has a Google rating of 4.2 stars based on 503 reviews. I did take a look at their online reservation tool and there were available tables, but only for a few days this month and September 1. Everything else was blocked off, so you might have to check back frequently to see if anything opens up.

