New York To Make Automatic Speed Cameras Permanent

Governor Kathy Hochul wants to make work zone speed cameras that automatically ticket New Yorkers a permanent fixture in the state. Drivers will pay up if they don't follow the speed limits in construction zones on roads in New York.

READ MORE: These 6 Vehicles Are Banned On Roads In New York

Heavy Rains From Hurricane Ian Continue To Cause Inland Flooding As Florida Rivers Crest At Record Heights Getty Images loading...

New York Can Now Fine You For Speeding Without Ever Pulling You Over

In September 2021, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that allows New York State to automatically fine people who speed in work zones. The program officially launched in April of 2023.

The NYSDOT and the NYSTA may impose a fine on the registered owner of a vehicle speeding in a work zone on a controlled access highway.

Because speed detection is automated, the person who holds the vehicle's registration will receive the fine. Whether a family member or friend is driving your car, you will still be held financially responsible.

Here's how the program works:

1. An automated radar system will identify vehicles traveling at or above the posted speed limit, which will trigger the system to capture photos and the speed of the vehicle

2. A series of photos will be captured to show the distance and time of travel

3. Data - time, date, posted speed, vehicle speed, location, lane, and direction of travel - will be collected for the vehicle

4. License plate info will be collected and used to determine the registered owner of the vehicle

5. A New York State Certified Technician will review the violation and verify that the data is correct

6. A Notice of Liability is then generated and sent via first-class mail to the registered owner of the vehicle

Ed Nice Jackson / Townsquare Media Ed Nice Jackson / Townsquare Media loading...

The automatic ticket program comes with some hefty fines.

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine (if within 18 months of the first violation)

Third Violation or More: $100 fine (if within 18 months of the first violation)

The owners of vehicles registered in New York State receive their Notice of Liability within 14 business days. Vehicles registered to out-of-state owners are sent within 45 business days. A hold may be put on the vehicle's registration if the fine is not paid.

Will New York's Automatic Speed Zone Program Become Permanent?

Photo by Nicolas J Leclercq on Unsplash Photo by Nicolas J Leclercq on Unsplash loading...

It's very likely that the program, which is currently a pilot, will become permanent. The Thruway Authority supports Gov. Hochul's proposal. In two years, more than 130,000 violations have been issued in work zones. According to CBS 6, Thruway Executive Director Frank Hoare said,

"It's been a successful program, it has proved, we think, successful in slowing down folks on the road and being more attentive as they pass through work zones, but it is still a challenge. Making it permanent is again part of the Governor's efforts to make the workplace safer, not just for our workers, but make the roadway safer for those who are traveling."

The program is very lucrative for generating revenue for New York State. Tickets issued via the program have brought in $11.7 million in fines since 2023, including $8 million in 2024. According to New York State, there were 413 incidents in work zones during 2023 on roads maintained by the State Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority. There have been 144 injuries and 3 fatalities due to those crashes.

Here's a look at which regions have received the most tickets:

Mohawk Valley - 99

Empire State Development Empire State Development loading...

North Country - 113

Empire State Development Empire State

Development loading...

Western New York - 849

Empire State Development Empire State

Development loading...

Hudson Valley – 1,016

Empire State Development Empire State Development loading...

Central New York – 1,140

Empire State Development Empire State Development loading...

Southern Tier – 1,411

Empire State Development Empire State Development loading...

Capital Region – 4,616

Empire State Development Empire State Development loading...

Finger Lakes – 32,578

Empire State Development Empire State

Development loading...

New York City – 54,039 (Including 41,709 in Long Island)

Empire State Development Empire State Development loading...

There have been 37,779 tickets issued on the Thruway.

Get our free mobile app