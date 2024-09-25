New York Now Paying Migrants To Leave Shelters

It has been said for years that New York is one of the best places to go to make it in life. We all know the saying, "New York, New York, big city of dreams..." That exact thing as been happening all over the Empire State as migrants and asylum seekers have been flooding into New York from both the northern and southern border.

The problem of housing and the influx of people has been a growing issue in New York. It is expected to cost taxpayers millions of dollars as the government has been providing services for the people as they arrive and seek to start a new life in America. As costs continue to rise rapidly, we're discovering more about what New Yorkers have been footing the bill for.

According to a report from the New York Post, the New York City government offered migrant families as much as $4,000 to move out of shelters.

As citizens all over New York State struggle to find safe and affordable housing, government officials have paid out more than $600,000 so far to help migrants find their own housing in one of the world's most expensive cities.

The Gothamist, which investigated the move-out grant program, which has been running since at least December 2023, details how it works.

The money isn't paid directly to the families; it's helped by non-profit organizations in New York, which manage the funds and can provide additional support to migrants as they search for permanent housing. Families can get a pre-paid debit card or gift card for up to $1,000 to pay for household items or moving expenses, and the families are also offered free travel if they choose to leave New York altogether.

This program is in addition to the pre-paid debit cards that New York offered migrants to pay for food and other supplies.

As taxes increase and services are cut in New York, state and federal officials must act, as New Yorkers are struggling to afford these expenses.

