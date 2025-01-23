New York Mexican Restaurant Among The Best In America

If you love Mexican food as much as I do, you need to add this restaurant to your bucket list. If I could only eat one type of food for the rest of my life, it would undoubtedly be Mexican food. I grew up in the Southwest, so I grew up on Mexican food, the authentic kind. For that, I am so grateful. There's just something about Mexican dishes that warms my heart and makes my stomach happy. One Mexican restaurant here in New York has been named among the best in America.

To be quite honest, you wouldn't expect really good Mexican food in New York. It is about 2,000 miles from NY to the Mexican border. But, some of the best Mexican restaurants I have had (outside of the Southwest) are in New York. And I'm talking authentic, not Taco Bell, Mighty Taco, or Moe's. Love Food put together a list of the best Mexican restaurants in each state. Love Food says,

"Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team. They're also regularly checked and updated."

New York Mexican Restaurant Named Best In State

Cosme, which is located at 35 E 21st St, New York, NY 10010, in New York City's Flatiron District was designated the best Mexican restaurant in the state by Love Food. It has a 4.3-star rating on Google. Leticia Queiroz Carvalho, a Google Local Guide says,

"I visited Cosme with my family during a trip to NYC, and it absolutely lived up to expectations. We shared several dishes, all of which were amazing."

Cosme serves up appetizers like herb Guacamole with corn tostadas and entrees such as striped bass, recado blanco, and plantain. Love Food says,

"Helmed by chef Enrique Olvera, the brains behind Mexico City’s much-praised Pujol, the restaurant has a terrifically creative menu that marries regional ingredients with Mexican flavors."

To me, it's giving a more modern take on Mexican versus an authentic spot with someone's abuela cooking in the kitchen. The only two items on the menu that are under $20 are desert items - orange blossom vanilla sorbet for $8 and burnt tostada tiramisu for $19. The most expensive item is duck carnitas, onions, radishes, and cilantro for $112. The Mexican restaurants I personally prefer have dinner plates, with rice and beans for under $20, just saying. But, if you have a bit of a budget and want to get fancy with your Mexican cuisine, you might want to try Cosme.

