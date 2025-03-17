New York Man Wanted For Killing Family, Including 2 Kids

A New York State man is on the run after killing a family of four. The U.S. Marshals Service added the man to its list of 10 Most Wanted Fugitives. The horrific crime happened in 2024, and the suspect is still on the run.

A New York Man is on the run after allegedly killing a family, including two children. The U.S. Marshals Service District of Puerto Rico added Luis Francisco Soriano to its 10 Most Wanted fugitives list. The 31-year-old man also goes by the name of Jefry Yeyo. Soriano is wanted by police in Irondequoit, New York.

Soriano is believed to have been involved in a quadruple homicide that happened on August 31, 2024, near Rochester. Two of the victims were young children, ages two and four. Police in New York believe that he fled to Puerto Rico. He is charged with four counts of second-degree murder and narcotics charges. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Wilmer Ocasio-Ibarra, U.S. Marshal for the District of Puerto Rico, said,

“Given the nature of Soriano’s alleged crimes, his danger to the community at large and ability to elude law enforcement, the U.S. Marshals in Puerto Rico have added him our 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. Soriano and his co-conspirators committed a horrendous crime against a family, whose children were innocent victims and did not deserve a cruel death. We will not allow terror, violence and impunity to take over our communities. That is why we are seeking the public’s assistance in getting this dangerous individual in custody so that he can face justice.”

Soriano and his brother, 34-year-old Julio Cesar Pimentel Soriano, were indicted for the murders. The Soriano brothers are related to the victims - 30-year-old Fraime Ubaldo, 26-year-old Marangely Moreno-Santiago, and their two children- who were inside their home on Knapp Avenue.

Soriano, who is from the Dominican Republic, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He has four moles under his right eye and tattoos on both of his arms.

If you have any information that can help locate Soriano, contact your local law enforcement or the U.S. Marshals directly at (800) 336-0102 or via its online tip form.

