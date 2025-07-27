Do you qualify to receive an inflation rebate check from New York State? If so, how much will you get? Times are tough! None of the economic promises that were made last year, ahead of the November elections have panned out. The American economy is not booming. There have actually been many business closures, especially in New York, due to the terrible economy. We were told that inflation was President Joe Biden's fault, meanwhile, 6 months into the new administration the inflation rate increased by .3 percent to 2.7 percent thanks to Trump's tariffs. For a group of politicians to peg themselves as the solution, it sure seems like nothing is being solved. Thankfully, New York State is giving $3 billion back to taxpayers.

Inflation Tracks Up As Consumer Price Index Rises 2.7 Percent NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: People shop at a Manhattan retail store on July 15, 2025 in New York City. As the impacts of Donald Trump’s tariffs slowly begin to show in US prices, annual inflation rose to 2.7% in June, up from 2.4% in May, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI). (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) loading...

Governor Kathy Hochul and the Democrat-led New York State Legislature passed the 2025-26 Fiscal Year Budget, which has a provision for inflation rebate checks. We certainly need all the help we can get based on how this economy is going!

"The 2025–2026 New York State budget provides for the state’s first-ever inflation refund checks. These one-time payments provide relief to New Yorkers who have paid increased sales taxes due to inflation. If you qualify for a payment, you do not need to do anything; we will automatically send you a check."

Are You Eligible To Receive An Inflation Rebate ChecK?

The checks will be going out in mid-October to those who are eligible. In order to receive a check you must meet certain criteria.

- You must have filed Form IT-201, a New York State Resident Income Tax Return in 2023.

- You must not have been claimed as a dependent by another NY taxpayer.

- You must fall into the income categories below

Income Thresholds For New York's Inflation Rebate Checks

Single - Income of $75,000 or less - You will receive a $200 check

Single - Income of more than $75,000, but less than $150,000 - You will receive a $150 check

Married filing joint- Income of $150,000 or less - You will receive a $400 check

Married filing joint- Income of more than $150,000, but less than $300,000 - You will receive a $300 check

Married filing separate - Income of $75,000 or less - You will receive a $200 check

Married filing separate - Income of more than $75,000, but less than $150,000 - You will receive a $150 check

Head of household - Income of $75,000 or less - - You will receive a $200 check

Head of household - Income of more than $75,000, but less than $150,000 - You will receive a $150 check

Qualified surviving spouse - Income of $150,000 or less - You will receive a $400 check

Qualified surviving spouse - Income of more than $150,000, but less than $300,000 - You will receive a $300 check

You can find more details here.

