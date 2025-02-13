New York Removes Almost 2 Million People From Health Care Plans

Health care recipients in New York have been removed from their plans. As many people in New York are already on edge due to Trump and Republicans' desire to cut Medicaid, Medicare, and affordable health care, some people have already been removed from their plans.

According to New York State, there are more than 7.5 million New Yorkers who rely on Medicaid. In addition to New Yorkers on Medicaid, there are over 3.9 million residents enrolled in Medicare, which provides health care for residents 65 or older. In New York State, around 11 percent of Medicare recipients are under 65 but receive benefits due to a disability.

2 Million People In New York Have Been Disenrolled

Many New Yorkers who are low-income, as well as children, rely on Medicaid. It is a joint program between the state and federal governments. Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program provide health care to people who otherwise might not be able to afford it.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, two million people have been disenrolled from Medicaid in New York State since September of 2024. A little over twice as many - 4.7 million - had their coverage renewed. New York is tied for second place with California for the states with the highest number of recipients disenrolled, although the rate of disenrollment places New York a lot lower. Many of the people were disenrolled for procedural reasons and may still be eligible. In NY, 46 percent of those dropped were due to procedural reasons.

It's scary that in America health care can bankrupt families and people die due to corporate greed. I don't have much hope that Republicans will fix our health care system. I believe it is going to get much worse before it gets better.

