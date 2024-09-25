Is It Illegal To Move To New York And Not Switch Your Driver’s License?

If a person moves to New York State, do they have to give up their driver's license from where they moved? So many people move to New York for school or a job and may not plan to stay for too long. Do those people need to get a New York driver's license?

Do You Legally Have To Surrender Your Out-Of-State License If You Move To New York?

It depends. If you are a student who has come to attend school in New York, you are generally not considered a New York State resident,

Students from other states, countries or nations who attend school in New York State are normally not considered residents of New York State, so they do not need to exchange their current driver license.

If you moved from another state and live in New York permanently, then yes, you will need to surrender your license,

If you move to New York State and become a resident 1, you must get a New York State driver license within 30 days.

OK, so you now realize that you need to get your New York driver's license, but how do you do it?

Here's How To Switch Your Out-Of-State Driver's License To New York

There are some driver's licenses you cannot exchange for an NYS license. If you have any of the following, they can't be exchanged:

- If your license is suspended or revoked

- If your license is lost or stolen

- If you have a hardship or employment-only driver's license

- If you have a license marked "non-renewable" or "non-transferable"

In order to exchange your license, you will need to:

- Pass a vision test

- Give up your out-of-state license

- Have proof of your identity

You can find more information here.

