From what I've seen, many New Yorkers are dog-crazy. We love to have them as fur babies and we love to engage them when we see them around. However, experts warn that if you see a dog with a red collar, red leash, red harness, or red bandana, you should not immediately approach the dog, as you might normally.

Red on a dog can mean several things - but they each warrant caution before approaching. It could mean that the dog is potentially aggressive to strangers - think of it as a stoplight. It could also mean that the dog is a service or emotional support animal that should not be petted. While not every pet parent follows these collar guides, to be on the safe side, you should, until you are able to get clarification from the owner. You should also keep this in mind when it comes to choosing the appropriate color collar for your furry family member. I'll admit, I was today years old when I found this out myself. Collar colors have different meanings, you can see each of them below.

Orange Collar - I Like People, Not Other Dogs

Photo by Toni Tan on Unsplash

Green Collar - I Enjoy Making New Friends (People And Dogs)

Photo by Reed Shepherd on Unsplash

Light Yellow Collar - I Am Nervous, Give Me Space

Photo by Chen Yij on Unsplash

Blue Collar - I Am Learning For Work, Not Play

Photo by Christine Jou on Unsplash

Purple Collar - Do Not Feed Me

Photo by Derek Story on Unsplash

White Collar - I Am Deaf or Blind

Photo by Camylla Battani on Unsplash

Bright Yellow Collar - I'm Looking For A Home (Up For Adoption)

Photo by Shea Rouda on Unsplash

Red Collar - Stop, Give The Dog Space, Do Not Approach

Photo by Lucas Ludwig on Unsplash

Many people who own these breeds of dogs will testify that their dog is friendly and has never threatened anyone, so this article is not to villanize any particular dog breed.

The Top 5 Fatal Dog Breeds are:

1. Pit bull - 284 (65.6%)

2. Rottweiler - 45 (10.4%)

3. German shepherd - 20 (4.6%)

4. Mixed-breed - 17 (3.9%)

5. American bulldog - 15 (3.5%)

According to data from 2005 - 2017 via the MKP Law Group

