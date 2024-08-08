4-Year-Old In New York Served Burger Splattered With Human Blood

A New York family is facing a health crisis after a toddler was served a fast food meal covered in blood. The incident happened in Getzville, which is located in Erie County in Western New York. The 4-year-old's mother, Tiffany Floyd, had asked for her daughter's burger without ketchup.

@MindBodyMomm via TikTok @MindBodyMomm via TikTok loading...

When the child got her meal she told her mother that there was ketchup on it and asked her mom to return it. When Tiffany inspected the meal further, she found traces of blood, according to the Irish Star. Tiffany said,

"I gave her the bag to eat the food and I heard 'Mom I don't want ketchup', so I take the bag back thinking they've messed up our order and I look and see there is blood all over her bag, the hamburger, the toy, her fries, everything. While wearing plastic gloves. I instantly told her to spit out her food. She did have fries and a bit of her hamburger. And then I looked at my meal, and there was blood on mine too."

Upon notifying Burger King of the dangerous situation, it came to light that one of the employees had cut his finger, which was allegedly the source of the blood. The manager told Tiffany she could get a refund. Tiffany said she contacted the health department. She says that her daughter now has to undergo monthly blood tests for the next year to confirm she has not been infected with a bloodborne illness.

Get our free mobile app