Armed And Dangerous Man Captured In New York State

Police arrested a dangerous man who was on the run and hiding in New York. The man was in violation of the terms of his parole in Vermont. New York State Police are assisting Vermont State Police with the arrest of the suspect.

New York State Police were seeking the public's help in locating 48-year-old Collen Gardner of Sheldon, Vermont. He was last seen in New York on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, on the property of the Westport Fish and Game Club, located at Westport Fish and Game Club in Westport, NY, in Essex County. His vehicle was abandoned at the Westport Fish and Game Club. Gardner, who is a registered sex offender, had violated his parole. According to The Sun, he was captured on Saturday, March 15. He was taken into custody without incident.

The Westport Fish and Game Club wrote on Facebook,

"They just caught this individual.. Thank You to Forst Rangers & NYS New York State Police."

New York State Police still need the public's help in locating Juan A. Gonzalez Gomez, who is wanted following an active indictment warrant in Orange County. He has two active parole violation warrants. He is wanted for sex abuse, forcible touching, and endangering the welfare of a child. He is a 35-year-old Hispanic male who weighs 160 pounds and is 5 feet, 5 inches tall. His hair is Black and his eyes are brown.

If you have any information, contact New York State Police Troop F at (845)344-5300 or crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

