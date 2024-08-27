New York Mom With 56 License Suspensions Kills Son In Crash

A 9-year-old boy is dead after his mother allegedly caused a fatal accident on Thursday, August 22, 2024. The woman had 56 previous driver's license suspensions.

Credit: FOX 5 New York via Youtube

The 32-year-old mother, Kerri Bedrick of Long Island, crashed into four other cars in the accident that killed her son. She was driving the wrong way on the Southern State Parkway for five miles before the deadly accident occurred. Police found pills in her vehicle, according to ABC 7. Prosecutors say Bedrick was drunk and high on drugs at the time of the crash. A drug expert at the hospital determined that she had consumed drugs. She admitted to taking methamphetamines at 8 pm the night before the crash.

Bedrick has been arrested for DWI twice before and was driving without a license. Her driver's license was suspended 56 times prior to the accident. Bedrick appeared in court in Central Islip Friday morning in a wheelchair. She pleaded not guilty to felony aggravated DWI and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs. She is being held on $1 million bail.

Her attorney claims she is a victim. He requested that her bail be lowered so she could attend her son's funeral. He also said she suffers from spina bifida, narcolepsy, and is a domestic violence victim. Bedrick's attorney said,

"My client was a victim. She was on medication that was prescribed for her. She is in denial, has not absorbed what happened to her and her son's death."

The judge said it was one of the most tragic cases he has seen in 39 years. She is due back in court on Thursday, August 29, and the charges against her are expected to be upgraded.

Get our free mobile app