New Rules and Regulations Coming For Boaters In New York State

In 2019, then New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a new law that changed what steps people need to take to get a boater license. At the time, it required anyone on board in 1993 or later to take a specialized boater safety course in order to operate a boat in New York State. That law, which was unofficially named Brianna's Law, had ordered a phased approach and slowly increased the age of the requirement.

Now, in 2025, everyone, regardless of age, has to take this boater safety course, or they'll be unable to legally operate a boat in the Empire State.

While there are a few exceptions to the law, Brianna's Law is now the law of the land and applies to everyone.

What Is Brianna's Law

In 2005, an 11-year-old girl named Brianna Lieneck was killed in a boating accident in Suffolk County when another boat came out of nowhere and crashed into the boat Brianna was in. The driver of the boat that caused the accident was suspected of boating under the influence of alcohol.

Now, under the law, anyone who wants to operate a boat in New York State has to take a state-approved 8-hour boater safety course. The course is designed to cover basic level boating skills and common sense water rules, along with the various rules of the nautical road, including required safety equipment, boating activities, and more. If you operate a boat without having taken and passed the course, you could be subject to a fine of up to $250. Hopefully, this will encourage better safety in and around the water.

If you have a boat or are thinking about buying one, you can find out more information about this change and what you need to do here on the New York State Parks and Recreation website.