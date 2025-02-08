Gyms In New York Can No Longer Do This

A new law is in effect for gym membership in New York. If you decide that you are going to work out in 2025, a new law has gone into effect that you should know about. The new year is when a lot of New Yorkers get motivated to exercise and focus on their health. But, there's good news if you lose motivation and decide that being a gym rat isn't quite your thing.

According to Exercise.com, the average gym membership is between $52 and $58 per month. This next statistic shows exactly why this new law is so important. The number of people who cancel their membership within six months of signing up is 50 percent. Yes, half of the people who get a gym membership will quit. A New York law that makes it easier to quit has gone into effect. Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted,

"New Yorkers no longer have to jump through hoops just to cancel their gym memberships. We’ve put an end to steep cancellation fees, contract technicalities, & other predatory practices that can keep you locked in these contracts. This is your money & it belongs in your pockets."

Gyms must cancel any New Yorker's membership within 10 days of being notified and refund any money due to the customer. The bill became law on February 1, 2025. As someone who has had to jump through hoops to cancel a gym membership, I support this law.

