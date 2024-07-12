Candies Sold In New York Causing Potentially Fatal Illness

Chocolate candies and gummies sold in New York should not be consumed. The products are at the center of a recall after dozens of people across 24 states have gotten ill. The candies should not be sold, served, or consumed, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Diamond Shruumz Recalls Products After Dozens Sickened

If you're like me, you might be asking yourself what Diamond Shruumz is. At first, I thought it was some type of cannabis product, but it's actually mushrooms. According to the company's official website, the answer to "What is Diamond Shruumz?" is,

"Why nothing short of the future of microdosing, my friend! Think of it as candy for the creative soul. An artisan treat for the alternative set. Our hand-crafted flavors are not only delicious, they’re packed with a kick of Lion’s mane, a touch of Reishi and a bit of Chaga mushrooms."

The company that produces the product, Prophet Premium Blends, has issued a recall of all flavors of Diamond Shruumz Chocolate Bars, Cones, and Gummies.

The products have sickened 48 people, with 27 being hospitalized. One death is under investigation. New York has had one case of illness, along with 23 other states - AL, AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, IN, IA, KY, MD, MN, MO, MT, NV, NJ, NC, ND, OH, OK, PA, SC, SD, and TN.

What Is Muscimol?

Credit: Third Wave via Youtube

The products contain muscimol, a chemical found in some mushrooms. According to the National Library of Medicine,

"This compound is a natural constituent of amanita mushrooms and is extremely toxic. It is a potent central nervous system depressant, and is believed to be responsible for most of the nervous system effects that result from eating this mushroom."

If you feel ill after consuming any Diamond Shruumz products, please contact the Poison Help Line at 1-800-222-1222.

